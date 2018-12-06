Danny Meyer Will Open a New Manhattan Restaurant in 2020

With the success of his $1.65 billion Shake Shack empire securing his financial future for generations to come, Danny Meyer might seem like a likely candidate to be dreaming up new restaurant concepts on a Caribbean beach somewhere with a piña colada in his hand. But no, the restaurant mogul behind the Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) is still holding down his Founder & CEO title and planning new openings. His latest venture: a new restaurant in Manhattan (where else?) slated for 2020.

USHG has confirmed plans to be “the anchor restaurant” at the forthcoming Manhattan West development located on 10th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets, according to Eater NY. Beyond Meyer’s new eatery, the six-building project is slated to have shops, a hotel, a public outdoor space, residences, and offices for the likes of Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Accenture. But what makes this particular spot even more relevant is that it is located across the street from the much ballyhooed Hudson Yards development. (Yes, that’s still going on. Yes, it was rezoned way back in 2005 and started construction in 2012. Eater predicts the restaurants there will start opening this coming March.) And speaking of Hudson Yards, a Shake Shack is scheduled to be opened there – in case Meyer wants to glance across the street at his retirement fund.

But what is Meyer planning for Manhattan West? At this point, USHG is apparently mum on the project – or maybe they haven’t even completely decided yet. The new restaurant won’t open up for at least a year. For the record, Meyer and co. already have their Porchlight cocktail bar literally four blocks away, so you probably shouldn’t expect Southern-inspired mixed drinks and small plates. And if you know USHG, you know their concepts have covered everything from barbecue to pizza to the recent Manhatta, which focuses on French flavors. Meyer’s next creation could pretty much literally be anything – but whatever it is, it’ll probably be pretty tasty.