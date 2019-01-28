Dan Barber Collaborates with Star Chefs and Seed Breeders on Blow-Out Dinner

Some of New York's most well-recognized chefs are coming together to collaborate on an experimental dinner promoting Row 7, a company co-founded by Dan Barber to develop flavorful, disease-resistant crops and push forward the conversation surrounding seed conservation and innovation. Barber will cook alongside Dan Kluger, Daniel Humm, Alex Stupak, Daniela Soto-Innes, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and more top chefs from around the world to serve dishes featuring "experimental" vegetables that have been developed by Row 7.

Called "Chefs x Breeders: A Dinner from the Ground Up," the Tuesday, January 29 event costs $375 a person (not including tax) and will take place at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn, with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Barber co-founded Row 7 Seed Co. in February 2018 with vegetable breeder Michael Mazourek and seedsman Matthew Goldfarb, with the goal of bringing flavor-optimized seed varieties to a large-scale market and educating the public on the benefits of good-for-the-earth seeds. They achieved the "large-scale market" part within just a few months: last fall, Barber introduced a new breed of squash on Sweetgreen menus, marking the company's first big mass-market initiative. The Robin’s Koginut squash was first served at Sweetgreen's test kitchen in Culver City, CA before spreading nationwide.

"Good flavor and changing the food system go hand in hand," Barber told Food & Wine when he announced the company. "When you select for flavor from the very beginning, you’re also selecting for qualities like nutrition. And you’re selecting for soil health, too, because you’re seeking out varieties that thrive under organic conditions — the systems that produce the most delicious food. It turns out being greedy for good food is a pretty good way to improve our diets and our landscapes."

"Chefs x Breeders: A Dinner from the Ground Up." Pioneer Works, 159 Pioneer Street, Brooklyn.