The Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio Will Open a New Restaurant in January

If you've always dreamt of attending culinary school without doing any work, pay close attention. In January, the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio will open its latest restaurant concept, inviting guests to visit the campus and dine at Savor. At the forthcoming modern American restaurant, students will prepare and serve dinner, cocktails, and small bites under the guidance of their instructors in one of San Antonio's most charming neighborhoods.

The 62-seat restaurant invites diners to design a meal of three or four courses, choosing from locally sourced, genre-spanning dishes like honey-chili roasted chicken with fat rice and Asian lime, grilled Gulf shrimp with polenta, olives, and tomato; and Berkshire pork schnitzel with sunny egg, chamomile apple, and red sauerkraut. There will also be a bar and lounge area serving local beers, classic cocktails, and small plates.

Courtesy of Nick Simonite

The restaurant will open inside Pearl, a mixed-use space north of downtown San Antonio with retail outlets, restaurants, lawn space, and the San Antonio campus of the CIA. Chef Uyen Pham and service instructor Samantha Fletcher, both CIA faculty members, will oversee operations at Savor.

“We are thrilled to have SAVOR join the Pearl community,” said Shelley Grieshaber, culinary director for Pearl and previously director of education for the CIA in San Antonio, in a press release. “As a graduate of the CIA, I understand the hard work these students put in to make this a special experience for the guests, and I am excited the restaurant will bring flavors from all across the globe to our city.”

When Savor opens in January, it won't be the first CIA restaurant concept open to the public.There are several student-run establishments at the CIA's campuses in New York, California, and Texas, and you can see all of them here.

200 E Grayson St., Suite #117, San Antonio, TX, in the Pearl. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.