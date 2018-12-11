New York City Restaurants That Are Open on Christmas Day

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, you may be in the market for a festive meal on December 25. While plenty of kitchens will be closed so employees can take well-deserved breaks, many restaurants across New York City will be running service. From festive brunch and prix-fixe dinners to good ol’ à la carte dining, you can find the Christmas Day meal that suits your needs.

Here, restaurants in New York City that are open on Christmas Day.

Augustine

Keith McNally's French brasserie in The Beekman Hotel offering à la carte dining for brunch and dinner, with evening specials like Beef Wellington for two with pommes purée, roasted root vegetables and bone marrow sauce, and hand-cut pappardelle with parmesan madeira sauce and Perigord truffle.

5 Beekman St., (212) 375 0010

Bluebird London

The British import overlooking Central Park serving a three-course menu including Christmas honey baked spiced ham , roasted rib of beef, and Malabar pumpkin curry for $100 per person.

10 Columbus Circle. (347) 682-2100

Bubby’s

Brunch mainstay known for its pies open for à la carte Christmas Day brunch with locations in Tribeca and Meatpacking.

120 Hudson St., (212) 219-0666; 73 Gansevoort St, (212) 219-0666

Chinese Tuxedo

Contemporary Chinese restaurant hosting daytime service with two large-format entree specials. Pan roasted rib eye steak with shiitake mushrooms and bone marrow sauce for $115 and a sweet and sour-style crispy turkey leg sang chop bao for $30 will be on offer alongside an a la carte menu.

5 Doyers St., (646) 895-9301

DaDong

Beijing import famous for its roast duck open for Christmas lunch and dinner with its à la carte menu, as well as three prix-fixe menus for groups of two to six guests. All three menus feature Champagne-glazed vine tomatoes and DaDong’s “SuBuNi” roast duck served with sugar, pancakes , crispy sesame buns, and special sauce.

3 Bryant Park, (212) 355-9600

Ferris

New American restaurant in MADE Hotel in Nomad serving its à la carte menu and a Sasso chicken with schmaltz polenta and greens special.

44 W 29th St., (212) 213-4420

Ginny’s Supper Club and Red Rooster Harlem

Ginny’s, the soul food and craft cocktails operation in the basement of star chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster, is hosting live jazz entertainment and a Christmas Day buffet for $65 per person. Red Rooster is offering it’s à la carte menu and a three-course prix fixe dinner with dishes like roasted duck breast with root vegetable mash and charred Brussels sprouts for $55 per person.

310 Lenox Ave., (212) 792-9001

Henry

New pan-African restaurant in Nomad’s Life Hotel from chef JJ Johnson serving brunch and dinner on Christmas Day.

19 W 31st St., (212) 615-9910

Jungsik

Modern Korean restaurant featuring a special holiday tasting menu for Christmas Day for $325 per person.

2 Harrison St., (212) 219-0900

Junoon

Fine-dining Indian restaurant offering its a la carte menu with highlights like ghost chili murgh tikka and lobster moilee.

27 W 24th St., (212) 490-2100

Klein’s

American restaurant in The Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg dishing up a three-course tasting menu featuring items like truffled matzo ball soup and gingerbread yule log for $75 per person. The all day menu will also be available from 12 p.m. to close.

97 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn. (718) 215-7150

Maison Premiere

Oyster bar and seafood restaurant in Williamsburg shucking oysters and pouring cocktails from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas.

298 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn. (347) 335-0446

Massoni

Italian-American eatery in the Arlo Nomad hotel providing its à la carte menu alongside a whole roasted peking duck tray for $65 per person.

11 E 31st St., (212) 951-1141

Mile End

Delicatessen known for Montreal-style smoked meats hosting its annual Jewish Christmas Dinner of mapo corned beef baogels, whitefish rangoon dumplings, General Tso’s chicken schnitzel, and more for $75 per person.

97 Hoyt St., Brooklyn. (718) 852-7510

Pinch Chinese

Soho Chinese spot celebrating with a three-course prix fixe menu with entrée options of peking duck, cha shao pork ribs, and Creekstone Farms prime ribeye for $75 per person.

177 Prince St., (212) 328-7880

Reynard

Seasonal, new-American restaurant in the Wythe Hotel whipping up a three-course meal with options including roasted rib of beef and stuffed cabbage for $105 per person.

80 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn. (718) 460-8004

Roberta’s

Popular Brooklyn pizza destination slinging wood-fired pies and Christmas specials like prime rib during normal hours.

261 Moore St., Brooklyn. (718) 417-1118

Simon & The Whale

Coastal-focused restaurant in Freehand New York hotel serving its regular menu with some festive specials.

23 Lexington Ave., (212) 475-1924

Sushi by Bou

Sushi spot with locations in Chelsea and Midtown offering a 12-piece, 30-minute omakase experience for $50 per person.

132 W 47th St., (917) 348-5737; 49 W 20th St., (917) 870-1587

Tavern On The Green

Iconic Central Park restaurant serving a festive holiday meal.

67th St. and Central Park West. (212) 877-8684

Toriko

The first U.S. location of a Japanese yakitori and wine concept offering $100 prix fixe menu with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

76 Carmine St., (646) 596-8198

Tuome

Contemporary American restaurant in the East Village offering a three-course menu with options like octopus with pork XO, brown butter and fingerling potatoes and chicken liver mousse with NY maple and milk bread for $68 per person.

536 E 5th St., (646) 833-7811

Yves

Intimate, modern American spot in Tribeca serving a Christmas bouillabaisse with prawns, mussels, monk fish, lobster broth, and rouille toast.

385 Greenwich St., (646) 937-9055

886

Small, Taiwanese eatery in the East Village serving its normal menu of stir fries, fried chicken sandwich, oyster omelette, and more.

26 St Marks Pl., (646) 882-0231