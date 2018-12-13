L.A. Restaurants That Are Open on Christmas Day

Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, figuring out where to eat on December 25 is tricky. Across Los Angeles, a seemingly random assortment of restaurants are closed while others are running service. To save you the trouble, we’ve figured out which restaurants will be open and serving meals, from festive, three-course dinners to à la carte dishes and everything in between.

Here is where you can eat out in Los Angeles this Christmas.

101 Coffee Shop

Retro-style Hollywood diner slinging breakfast classics, shakes, sandwiches, and more until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

6145 Franklin Ave., (323) 467-1175

Arts District Brewing Company

Craft brewpub in DTLA’s historic Art District pouring 30+ beers brewed on-site. The 17,000-square-foot space also offers classic bar games like pinball and Skeeball, as well as a food menu of sandwiches, wings, burgers, and more. The bartenders working this Christmas are going to be donating all of their tips to Children's Hospital.

828 Traction Ave., (213) 519-5887

Avec Nous at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Modern French bistro taking cues from St. Tropez serving a five-course Christmas dinner tasting menu featuring an eggnog tart with vanilla bourbon caviar, roasted chestnut and pomegranate soup, sous vide lobster medallions, lamb stew, and more.

9291 Burton Way, (310) 860-8660

Canter’s Deli

Famed Fairfax deli loved for its fresh baked goods and vast menu of breakfast dishes, hearty sandwiches, soups, and more open 24 hours on Christmas.

419 N Fairfax Ave., (323) 651-2030

Castaway

Burbank staple known for its valley views open for a special, three-course brunch plus a raw bar, charcuterie, sushi, and pastry stations for $79 per person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and regular à carte dinner starting at 5 p.m.

1250 E Harvard Rd, (818) 848-6691

The Draycott

New London-inspired brasserie in Palisades Village serving European meets Californian cuisine open with its normal a la carte menu for Christmas.

15255 Palisades Village Lane, (310) 573-8938

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea

All-day cafe with a wide variety of coffee and tea offerings open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

1254 W 7th St., (213) 378-0382

Greenblatt’s Deli-Restaurant & Fine Wine Shop

Hollywood delicatessen popular for cold cuts like pastrami and corned beef piled high on double baked rye bread open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. 365 days per year, including Christmas Day.

8017 Sunset Blvd, (323) 656-0606

Guelaguetza

Energetic Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown dishing up its famous mole from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

3014 W Olympic Blvd, (213) 427-0608

Gwen

Chef Curtis Stone’s meat-centric butchery and restaurant cooking an $85 per person, four-course, prix fixe dinner of wild mushroom soup, roasted scallops, bone-in ribeye, and flourless chocolate cake for Christmas Day.

6600 Sunset Blvd, (323) 946-7500

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s contemporary California restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills celebrating with an elegant brunch featuring entrees like spice crusted squab and Maine lobster followed by a dessert display for $155 per person, served from 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

9850 Wilshire Blvd, (310) 860-6566

Kung Pao Bistro

American-Chinese restaurant in West Hollywood running dine-in service (not delivery) on its busiest day of the year.

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, (323) 848-9888

Mari Los Angeles

Intercontinental Hotel bistro offering a three-course, travel-inspired dinner featuring dishes from France, Philippines, Italy, and Spain like arroz caldo, paella, duck a l’orange, and lamb osso bucco for $55 per person.

2151 Avenue of the Stars, (310) 284-6536

The NoMad

New York City hotel and restaurant import located in DTLA serving breakfast in the Lobby, followed by a $74 per person special prix fixe menu from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. that includes the entree choice of seared scallops, filet mignon, or the famous NoMad roast chicken for an additional $15 per person.

649 South Olive St., (213) 358-0000

Openaire

New restaurant from Melisse chef Josiah Citrin in Koreatown’s The Line Hotel offering a three-course menu with family-style sides for $65 per person. Highlights include Beef Wellington and roasted Sonoma duck breast.

3515 Wilshire Blvd, (213) 368-3065

Parks BBQ

Highly-regarded Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown where diners grill their dinners themselves open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 25.

955 S Vermont Ave G, (213) 380-1717

The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Iconic, art deco restaurant in The Beverly Hills Hotel offering a three-course brunch with dessert buffet for $175 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9641 Sunset Blvd, (310) 887-2777

Ruen Pair

Beloved Thai restaurant in Hollywood serving its exhaustive menu of flavorful dishes during normal hours on December 25.

5257 Hollywood Blvd, (323) 466-0153

Saddle Peak Lodge

Mountain lodge in the hills of Calabasas offering a four-course, prix-fixe menu including a choice of Faroe Islands salmon, braised short ribs, and cranberry-glazed elk tenderloin for $98 per person.

419 Cold Canyon Rd., (818) 222-3888

Tres at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills

Star chef José Andrés’ contemporary comfort food restaurant in the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills serving a carving display and seafood display for Christmas Day brunch for $85 per person and a three-course menu with choices like rack of lamb and seared branzino for $75 per person.

465 La Cienega Blvd, (310) 246-5551