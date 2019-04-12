If Everybody Could Stop Pretending Knoxville Doesn't Exist, That Would Be Great

Driving along North Central Street in Knoxville, away from the heart of Tennessee’s third-largest city, there is very little to reassure you that you are going somewhere good; the further you go, the less glamorous your surroundings, not that there was much to write home about in the first place. Save for the occasional flash of brilliance—a busy food co-op, an intriguing vintage store, an appealing old drive-in called The Original Freezo, the strip is mostly windowless light industrial, vacant lots, garish billboards on big poles and the occasional single-family, some in advanced states of disrepair, looking a bit like Virginia Lee Burton’s Little House, and certainly just as bewildered by their surroundings.

The first time I made the trek, after a morning of exploring the heart of the city on foot, I found myself slightly bewildered, as well—apparently, there was a very good bakery up here, somewhere, and I’d drive pretty much anywhere for a decent croissant, even Knoxville, but as blocks turned into what felt like miles, it seemed a near-certainty I was heading in the wrong direction. Then, quite suddenly, there was the Wild Love Bakehouse, and the place was full of people in the middle of the afternoon, hanging around, nibbling at pastry and downing cappuccinos, like they had no place to be. Now, I was really curious.

After walking into countless bakeries and coffee shops over the years, the things we do to earn a living, walking into this one, I knew I had not been steered wrong. Even on a gloomy day, the space, all clean lines, was bright, elegant, designed to make everyone in it look and feel that much prettier; the atmosphere was welcoming, cheerful. The carefully curated selection of baked goods could not have been more up-to-the-minute, and the croissant was exactly as it should have been, better than many you might try in more fashionable cities that are supposed to know all about such things, and the people who worked there were not only passionate about their work, but also extremely friendly, and I knew I would never drive past Knoxville in a hurry, ever again. At the very least, I will be stopping to buy a box full of viennoiseries. Twenty years of traveling to and through the city, and never quite warming to the place—that’s all over. Sometimes, the only thing standing between ambivalence and true love is a good croissant.

There are plenty of very high profile destinations in Tennessee, and Knoxville is not one of them. This is entirely understandable; imagine you have traveled from another part of the country, you are likely here with a long list of things to do, so why would you waste a minute on a town with almost zero name recognition? Barely an hour away, and you are in the Smoky Mountains, home to the country’s most visited national park, you are riding the roller coasters and eating all of the cinnamon bread at Dollywood. Nashville, that shameless attention-seeker, is barely three hours down the highway, while Chattanooga, by now a well-oiled tourism machine, is roughly half that. Knoxville has a lot to compete against; most of the time, and can you blame them, it feels like they don’t even try. Southerners are most likely well aware of the city’s status as a university town; but for many Americans, Knoxville remains a blank.

This is unfortunate. Knoxville is a charming place, if in years past somewhat forlorn. Walking the narrow streets and alleys and squares and parks of the downtown, and you will quickly gather that you are in a city that has been around a pretty long time, a city that was designed rather well, actually, and then sort of left to twist in the wind, like too many other American cities—during much of the last century, even at times when much of the country was doing quite well, Knoxville seemed to be taking it on the chin; with the exception of its big moment back in the ’80’s, when the city hosted the World’s Fair (yes, the Sunsphere still stands, that ancient Simpsons episode was a lie), you probably didn’t need to pay a ton of attention to a town like this, and really, when you look at the way the city sprawls—quite far, actually, for a region where real estate doesn’t cost all that much, relatively speaking—it would appear that Knoxville has not always been all that much in love with itself, so why are the rest of us supposed to care?

Of course, by now we all know the first rule of modern urban renewal, which is that benign neglect eventually pays off, and often big time—walk around downtown Knoxville today, you will find yourself impressed, most likely, by its classic scale, by the handsome architecture, by the look and feel of the streets, by Market Square, lined, European-style, with so many bars and restaurants. While there is still plenty of room to grow, there have been tweaks over time, little upgrades, that alert you to the fact that the city is far from asleep—a back alley has become a canvas for an evolving collection of street art, a food truck park, new housing along the Tennessee River, a sparkling coffee shop—and that it is looking toward the future. Never mind the other, more famous cities and places in the region, for a minute; Knoxville’s rather understated cool feels like a breath of fresh air, something different from what you will find elsewhere.

With the city so close to so much else, with its strategic location, directly along along the very busy north-south route ferrying so many I-95-avoiding travelers to points beyond, there’s no reason—not anymore—why Knoxville should escape the attention of anyone coming to or through this part of the world. Slow down, at least for a while, at least for as long as it takes to eat one of those croissants. They’re extremely good. Once you arrive, there’s plenty more to see, and to eat—here’s something of a blueprint for one very memorable day in town.

Start with a bang-up breakfast at Olibea Plenty of downtown Knoxville has been around for a minute, but in the adjacent Old City area, things get even more historic; come down here and get to know Jeff DeAlejandro’s compelling Mexican-Southern menu, supported by particularly good local and regional ingredients.

Buy all of the whisky-infused canelés at Paysan That’s right, Knoxville has more than one very good bakery—Blake Sallie’s back street spot, backed by one of the city’s top chefs, has become so popular for baguettes and bagels, you won’t want to delay your visit, because they’ll sell out and close up. Part of the draw—the rather fine canelés, made with whisky instead of rum, because Tennessee. (It works.)

Chase the best coffee in town There are plenty of coffee shops in Knoxville, but one of the best—Brynn Coffee, which is also roasting their own beans—operates out of a 1970’s Winnebago, which you can track through their Instagram; if you’re not so much into chasing, and prefer your coffee shops to stand still, there’s Pearl on Union right downtown (owned by the couple behind Wild Love Bakehouse) and Remedy Coffee, on the same quiet, downtown-adjacent street where you’ll find Paysan.

Do lunch with the nicest guy in Knoxville Yassin Terou came to the United States from Syria in 2011; in a few short years, he has gone from asylum seeker to one of the city’s best-loved restaurateurs; Yassin’s Falafel House—now with two locations—is easily one of the city’s most popular lunch destinations. Terou has been something of a Knoxville ambassador, even making quite the splash in the national media, not long ago.

Stop for a beer or three One thing Knoxville isn’t short on—breweries. If pressed for time, best to seek out the services of a talented curator—the Bearden Beer Market, a short drive away downtown, is one of those excellent shops that encourages drinking on premises, and not only just a little; this is one of the nicest beer gardens in the city.

Drinks and snacks with a pedigree On top of all the other distractions in the area, Knoxville is a short drive from one of the South’s most exclusive small resorts, Blackberry Farm. A couple of years back now, the hotel's executive chef at the time, Joseph Lenn, packed his knives and moved into town, in a very big way—there’s no formal restaurant in Knoxville quite so up-to-date as this downtown dinner destination, where a mod-Southern menu of snacks and small plates (well, small-ish) make a great case for an extended cocktail and wine hour. Note: Visiting hopheads in search of the well-regarded Blackberry Farm-brewed beers will easily find them here.

Not just any pizza for dinner Brian Strutz is another Blackberry Farm graduate bringing his considerable talents to the city, and while A Dopo, his simple spot for wood-fired sourdough pies—with honest sides of local veg and an assortment of house made gelatos—may not give off the most elegant vibe (the industrial surrounds, and the roar of I-40 overhead may have something to do with this), you’re definitely in the right place for a dinner to remember.

Line up for the best ice cream in town After a day on the hunt for Knoxville’s finest food and drink, you will likely have heard mention, perhaps more than once, of Cruze Farm, which supplies the region with some of the best milk and milk-related product around. This includes ice cream, and there's no leaving town until you try some of the best (and most creatively flavored) soft-serve in existence. There’s a downtown shop now, if you can’t make it out to the East Nashville flagship.