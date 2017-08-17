José Andrés' 3 Favorite Restaurants in Spain That Don't Serve Spanish Food

StreetXO, Madrid: Calle de Serrano, 52; +34 915 31 98 84

David Muñoz’s casual version of his Michelin three-star DiverXO is decorated like a street-food alley in Hong Kong or Singapore.

Koy Shunka, Barcelona: Carrer d'en Copons, 7; +34 934 12 79 39

In the Barrio Gótico of Barcelona, Hideki Matsuhisa has created an elegant, minimalist space serving exquisite Japanese food.

Kabuki, Madrid: Av. Presidente Carmona, 2; +34 914 17 64 15

Fusion at its finest, Kabuki serves some of the best sushi in Spain.