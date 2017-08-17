José Andrés' 3 Favorite Restaurants in Spain That Don't Serve Spanish Food

Courtesy of Kabuki

Looking for something that isn't typically Spanish? Check out some of these stellar options in Spain.

José Andrés
August 17, 2017

StreetXO, Madrid: Calle de Serrano, 52; +34 915 31 98 84

David Muñoz’s casual version of his Michelin three-star DiverXO is decorated like a street-food alley in Hong Kong or Singapore.

Koy Shunka, BarcelonaCarrer d'en Copons, 7; +34 934 12 79 39

In the Barrio Gótico of Barcelona, Hideki Matsuhisa has created an elegant, minimalist space serving exquisite Japanese food.

Kabuki, MadridAv. Presidente Carmona, 2; +34 914 17 64 15

Fusion at its finest, Kabuki serves some of the best sushi in Spain.

