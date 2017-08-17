José Andrés' Favorite Pastry Shops in Spain

Spain has a serious sweet tooth. These are some of the most traditional bakeries and the pastries for which they’re famous.

Camilo de Blas: Calle Jovellanos, 7, Oviedo, Asturias; +34 985 21 18 51

Get the carbayones, an Asturian confection invented here that’s filled with egg yolk, almonds, sugar and liquor, with a lemon-syrup crust. .

Can Salem: Carrer del Laberint, 16, Algaida, Illes Balears; +34 971 66 50 10

You must try the ensaïmada, a typical pastry enriched with pork fat. (011-34-971-665-010).

Casa el Macho: Calle la Campera, 9, Selaya, Cantabria; +34 942 59 02 19

Famed for the Sobao Pasiego, simple cakes made with butter, eggs and sugar.

Comaxurros: Carrer de Muntaner, 562, Barcelona; +34 934 17 10 53

The very best churros in the country!

Sobrina de las Trejas: Plaza de España número 3, Medina-Sidonia, Cádiz; +34 956 41 03 10

You see the Arab influence with alfajores and amarguillos.

Pastisseria Lis: Carrer de la Riera Alta, 19, Barcelona; +34 934 42 58 38

Before there were Cronuts, there were xuixos. I once bought 50 of them for Chris Martin and the guys from Coldplay.