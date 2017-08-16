10 Gas Station Foods Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour
While you may think of Slim Jims, Twinkies and watery coffee as three of the only gas station food options, some remarkable food and drink is coming out of those little convenience stores. Yes, we’re serious. While the place where you pump your gas may not seem like the ultimate dining destination, there’s actually a long history of gas station restaurants getting real love in America—after all, KFC started inside a humble gas station, and if that isn’t a success story, we don’t know what is. Today, fill stations across the country are offering snacks so good that people are seeking them out as foodie pit stops rather than quick places to pee. So, if you don’t want to settle for a sad rotating weenie under a glass-cased heat lamp, try one of these must-stop, gas-station dining destinations, from spectacular Indian food in Philadelphia to a roadside breakfast sandwich made from a chef with a Michelin-starred background. Road trip, anyone? —Hillary Eaton