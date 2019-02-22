Pastry Sensation Antonio Bachour Debuts Massive Bakery in Coral Gables

Puerto Rican pastry chef and cookbook author Antonio Bachour is back in South Florida, prepping and baking brightly-colored creams, custards, and croissants inside his just-opened eponymous café Bachour in Coral Gables.

“My dream came true today of having my own shop where I can show Miami and the world the best of what I have to offer," Bachour said in a statement.

Renowned for his aesthetically pleasing pastries and desserts, think of Bachour’s new 5,000-square-foot spot as his Instagram feed come to life. The chef, who has amassed nearly one million followers, is known around the world for documenting his daily kitchen adventures, with a majority of his 14,000 posts dedicated to sweets.

Inside the café, Bachour and his team, which includes Mexican pastry chef Karina Rivera, will have enough space to bake nonstop, which means customers can take their pick from dozens of different items, including flavored croissants, such as red velvet, key lime, and passionfruit, alongside mango lime tarts, pistachio mousse, coconut cheesecake, and various types of multicolored bonbons.

Bachour Miami

As with all of Bachour’s desserts, many include a sugary glossy finish, and almost all will take center stage inside a series of uniquely shaped display cases. Bachour’s team will also be front and center as the kitchen features a glass wall enclosure, allowing customers to peer inside. During off hours, Bachour will use the space as a pseudo workshop area, hosting various classes and events for aspiring pastry chefs.

Besides sweets, the café is open for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch with a straightforward menu of contemporary American food, including tartines, salads, egg-based dishes, granola and fruit bowls, and Bachour’s popular pastelito de guayaba pancakes.

In addition, the chef recently opened a food stall inside the Citadel in Little Haiti earlier this month. There, he offers a limited lineup of many of his best-selling pastries and desserts. He’s expected to open a similar outpost inside the forthcoming Time Out Market Miami, which is planned to open sometime in March. Outside of the U.S., Bachour offers his desserts across Mexico and Jamaica through a partnership with Palace Resorts, an all-inclusive resort company.

Bachour. 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables. 305-203-0552.