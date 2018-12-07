The 11 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2019

Forthcoming restaurants across the country are getting us very excited about eating in 2019. Some of our favorite chefs are embarking on their first solo projects, while others are proving they have much more to share with brand-new concepts.

To get a head start on planning all the wonderful food we intend on eating next year, we've gathered some of the most compelling 2019 openings that have been announced so far.

Antico

Chef Chad Colby, who is celebrated for his meat wizardry at Chi Spacca, will soon be enchanting Los Angeles with wood-fired Italian cuisine at Antico, his first solo venture. Slated to open its East Larchmont Village doors in February, the restaurant promises old-school-style plates of handmade pasta, simply prepared vegetables, and grilled meats.

4653 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.

Birdie G’s

Heralded as the king of vegetables, chef Jeremy Fox has a different focus for 2019. In April, the award-winning chef known for Rustic Canyon and its family of restaurants will open Birdie G’s, a personal project that will pay homage to his Midwestern family upbringing. The 200-seat restaurant will be located in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station and serve large-format entrées like whole thermidor deviled crab and Mongolian hanger steak.

2421 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA.

Fox & the Knife

In early 2019, South Boston will become home to Fox & the Knife, the first solo project from Top Chef alum and lauded Myers+Chang chef Karen Akunowicz. The enoteca concept was inspired by Akunowicz’s time spent making pasta in Modena, Italy. The 75-seat restaurant will also boast an open kitchen, as well. "It is an Italian-inspired neighborhood enoteca that is just a warm, welcoming neighborhood joint," Akunowicz told Food & Wine in August.

28 West Broadway, Boston, MA.

Gianna

For the first time since 2013, Pêche chef Donald Link will debut a new restaurant in New Orleans in April. With award-winning Herbsaint chef Rebecca Wilcomb at the helm, Gianna will serve a menu inspired by the rustic cuisine of Southern Italy in a 6,000-square-foot space in the Warehouse District. The restaurant takes both its name and a key dish, tortellini en brodo, from Wilcomb’s Italian grandmother, and will feature a wood-burning oven as well.

700 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA.

Hudson Yards

For the past few years, the construction of a shiny new neighborhood development on the far West Side of Manhattan has been in the works. Hudson Yards is full of office and residential buildings, shops, and most importantly, impressive food and beverage concepts that are set to open in March. Thomas Keller is working on a 200-seat classic American restaurant; José Andrés and the Adrià brothers are behind the upcoming Mercado Little Spain, a 35,000-square-foot Spanish food hall; and David Chang has taken over 5,000 square feet for a restaurant we know little about, so far. There will also be chef Costas Spiliadis’ Greek seafood spot Estiatorio Milos, a modern brasserie by D&D London, and an American grill from chef Michael Lomonaco, in addition to fast-casual offerings like Belcampo Meat Co., Bluestone Lane, Jack's Stir Brew Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Fuku, Van Leeuwen, Shake Shack, Maison Kayser, and Sweetgreen.

Not everyone is excited about the new development. Eater critic Ryan Sutton called the $20 billion project "a taxpayer-subsidized development that solidifies Manhattan’s slow transformation from one of the world’s most distinctive urban centers into a nondescript international mall for the wealthy."

10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY.

Homewood

2014 F&W Best New Chef Matt McCallister is almost ready to open Homewood, his next Dallas venture, following the closing of his popular fine-dining destination FT33 this past summer. A neighborhood restaurant in Oak Lawn, Homewood will offer approachable, seasonal fare that highlights vegetables and herbs grown in on-site gardens. McCallister will make everything in-house, from pastas, which will be featured prominently on the menu, to all kinds of stocks, misos, sauces, and preserves. And if you were at all worried, there will be gnocchi at Homewood, too.

4002 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX.

Kumiko

2017 F&W Best New Chef Noah Sandoval and his front-of-house rockstar wife, Cara, are teaming up with 2016 F&W Best New Mixologist Julia Momose to launch Kumiko, a West Loop bar complete with a cocktail omakase. Kumiko is named for an intricate Japanese woodworking technique that embodies the attention to detail Momose plans for the bar. The tasting menu will feature food from the Oriole team to go along with the libations, some of which won’t include spirits at all.

630 W. Lake Street, Chicago, IL.

Mama Chang

The home-style cooking of central China is the focus at Mama Chang, chef Peter Chang’s Fairfax, VA restaurant slated for late January. Inspired by the women in his life, Mama Chang will reflect the savory talents of Chang’s pastry chef wife, Lisa Chang, as well as notes from his daughter, Lydia Chang, his mother, and his grandmother. Diners can expect dishes native to Chang’s home province of Hubei, as well as Hunan and Sichuan dishes.

3251 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA.

Pancake Social

1995 F&W Best New Chef Anne Quatrano’s newest Atlanta restaurant will be an all-day pancake cafe and coffeehouse within Ponce City Market. Each day, Pancake Social will offer up to eight different sweet and savory pancakes made with multigrain and sourdough mixes. In early 2019, the 150-seat spot will also serve breakfast bowls, sandwiches and at least one burger.

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA.

Unnamed Shota Nakajima Restaurant

Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is about to get an influx of deep-fried Japanese skewers with the arrival of Adana chef Shota Nakajima’s new kushikatsu restaurant that will open by March. The counter-service bar will specialize in the deep-fried skewers of Osaka, Japan, featuring sticks of meat, fish, vegetables, and more.

Unnamed Michael Solomonov Restaurant

Star Israeli chef Michael Solomonov and business partner Steve Cook are adding to their group of acclaimed Philadelphia restaurants this spring with an unnamed project in the Harper, an apartment building in Rittenhouse Square. Very few details about the restaurant have been revealed, but it will be an all-day spot for sure. We’re crossing our fingers for hummus.

110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA.