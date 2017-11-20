The Coziest Restaurant in Every State

The German word gemütlich loosely translates as "cozy"; but, like many German words, it means so much more. It has been said that its English counterpart refers principally to the softness of a corner armchair, for example; gemütlich, on the other hand, refers to the feeling of sitting in that armchair beside a crackling fire, cupping a hot mug of spiked wine, surrounded by your friends. It’s more than just physical comfort and warmth; it’s that holiday-time feeling of friendliness, familiarity and relaxation. The spots that we’ve compiled on this round-up aspire to that designation. Many offer warmth in their wood paneling, fireplaces and choice of libations—think heavy on the wintertime spirits like brandy and rum. Many also feature Western themes that seem to lend themselves so well to these concepts. We’ve picked the places that we’d like to spend away a night in: places that aren’t too loud, that offer soft lighting (and even softer cushions). Some places on our list are located in old lodges with high ceilings; almost all feel intimate, regardless of size.