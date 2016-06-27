Rice Noodles for Breakfast: Ravi Kapur’s Guide to San Francisco

For Chinese and Vietnamese soup, Hai Ky Mi Gia

“My wife and I get breakfast here pretty much everyday before work. I'm a fan of their thin rice noodles and wide egg noodles.” 707 Ellis St.

For early-rising brunch, Outerlands

© Eric Wolfinger

“Our go to Sunday brunch spot not only because it's delicious but it opens at 9am and we like to get going early.” 4001 Judah St. outerlandssf.com

For meeting up with friends in the sun, Off the Grid

Courtesy of Off the Grid

“Food, Cocktails, DJs, plenty of open space. And because of the unfortunate reality of global warming, the weather in the presidio is actually nice now.”Presidio Main Post Lawn. offthegrid.com

For a Japanese gastropub, Rintaro

“An amazing space and atmosphere, definitely transportative (is that even a word?!). It feels as if you’re in Japan, with a delicious California spin on izakaya fare.”82 14th St. izakayarintaro.com

For an afternoon (or late-night) drink, Trick Dog

© Trick Dog

“Trick Dog is a great example of when the city’s best bartenders ‘grow up’ and open their own place. A unique cocktail list, a fun space, and I also love that they open early!” 3010 20th St. trickdogbar.com



