These Are the Top Two Food Tours in the World, According to TripAdvisor

According to TripAdvisor Experiences, bookings for cultural tours are up 45% globally over last year, which sounds right to us. More and more, people are planning their vacations around unique experiences that offer a stronger sense of place than museums, monuments, or traditional walking tours. Eating is a big part of this trend. TripAdvisor collected data on the ten fastest-growing cultural experiences booked on their site, and two food-focused experiences cracked the list: Bohemian Bucharest Markets and Mahallas Walking Food Tour and La Fortuna Rainforest Chocolate Tour with Cocoa Farm Admission.

Based on category bookings from January to July in 2017 vs. 2018, TripAdvisor's fastest-growing activity is a two-hour "samurai experience" in Kyoto. (Ranking second was the Ghosts of Charleston Tour, with the New Orleans Whitney Plantation Tour coming in third.)

The two fastest-growing food experiences, offered in Bucharest, Romania, and La Fortuna, Costa Rica, show just how eager people are to understand cultures by way of food. Below, more details on the two most popular food experiences:

5. Bohemian Bucharest Markets and Mahallas Walking Food Tour ($76)

"Go deep into Bucharest’s local food culture with an English-speaking guide. Walk through Strada Batistei, the Armenian quarter, the Jewish quarter, Mantuleasa, and Mosilor Street and learn about each place’s history. Taste local cheeses, meats, homemade bread, beers, liquors, and other Romanian food. Snap photos at the traditional Obor Market."

10. La Fortuna Rainforest Chocolate Tour with Cocoa Farm Admission ($25)

"Chocolate lovers flock to this incredible tour from La Fortuna that includes the sweetest rainforest experience and unearths the hidden secretes of local chocolate production. Visit a farm where cocoa is grown, processed and produced. This hands-on experience lets travelers eat as much chocolate as they want while learning about history, culture and traditions of this popular Costa Rican sweet."

The fastest growing destination for cultural tours? Belgium. According to TripAdvisor, the country has experienced 1,305% year over year growth in bookings.