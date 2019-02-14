100 Hours in Park City, Utah: Where to Eat and Drink This Ski Season

Park City is a skier’s (and eater’s) mecca. This charming Utah town is home to the largest ski resort in the United States, but still proudly shows off its mining town roots. Take a walk down bucolic Main Street and find everything from the locals' favorite burger-slinging saloon to a bright and airy café with thick slices of paleo banana bread topped with honeyed ricotta. Even the options on-mountain are impressive (have you ever eaten a glistening roast chicken fresh off the rotisserie at 8,700 feet?).

Whether you’re looking for a filling lunch on the slopes, a romantic dinner spot in town or need the perfect après hangout to rest your ski legs, we’ve got you covered. Here, we've rounded up 11 must-try spots to eat and drink this winter.

If You’re Skiing and Want More Than a Hot Dog for Lunch

Mid-Mountain Lodge

Mid-Mountain Lodge: Gone are the days when your only ski-lunch options were a mediocre hamburger or a squished PB&J from your pocket. At the brand-new Mid-Mountain Lodge, options range from fresh grain bowls to porchetta straight off the in-house rotisserie. The 120-year-old lodge, which used to be the miners’ boarding house, has been transformed into the best dining spot on the mountain. It’s also home to The Public House, the ski area’s first stand-alone, full-service bar (Utah liquor laws are tricky). Grab a cocktail—like the bar’s spin on a hot toddy with spiced whiskey, lemon and earl grey simple syrup—and find a spot on the expansive deck amongst the fire pits and sheepskin-covered benches. (Pioneer Ski Lift, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 649-3044)

If You Want to Eat and Drink With the Locals

No-Name Saloon: Admittedly, this Mission-style pub’s popularity has grown beyond the local crowd, but it is a great place to gather and soak up some of the town’s character. Look beyond the TVs over the bar and you’ll see that this 1905 red brick building still has much of its original character. Grab a seat in front of the wood-burning stove, order their famous burger and check out the eclectic mix of antiques covering the walls. This is a whiskey town, so that’s the go-to drink order. Neat. (447 Main St, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 649-6667)

If You’re Staying on the Canyon’s Side of Park City

The Farm

The Farm: Whether you are staying on the Canyon’s side of the mountain or not, The Farm demands a visit. Situated right at the bottom of the mountain, stop in for après and enjoy their killer cocktails, like “The Canela,” a mix of reposado and silver tequilas, orange, and smoked cinnamon simple syrup. The food is exactly what you want to eat after a day of skiing: it fills you up, but doesn’t weigh you down. While there are plenty of options to satisfying any meat-eater (such as the Tomahawk Pork Chop with duck confit, apple butter, brandied cherries and hazelnut brittle), the vegetable-focused dishes like the Confit Kabocha Squash are a must-order. (4000 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City, UT 84098; (435) 615-8080)

If You’re a Whiskey Fanatic

High West Distillery: No visit to Park City is complete without a stop at High West Distillery. Ski into this saloon and sample all of High West’s lauded spirits. The Dead Man’s Boot is a classic cocktail choice—a lethal mixture of reposado tequila, rye whiskey, lime juice and ginger beer. Order a drink at the bar inside and snack on some of the phenomenal bar bites (I’m still thinking about you, pickle-brined chicken wings). Or grab a seat around the outdoor fire pit, where, if you’re lucky, the staff might be brewing up a warm drink like an apple cider old fashioned. Before you leave, stop into their general store to grab a bottle or two to sneak back in your luggage. Thirsty for more? You can also visit High West’s impressive distillery and tasting room in Wanship, Utah, about 30 minutes from town. (703 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 649-8300)

If You’re Looking for Live Music

O.P. Rockwell: This relaxed, underground lounge takes its music and its cocktails very seriously. Despite Utah’s reputation, there are plenty of strong drinks to go around at this spot. In addition to a lengthy local beer list, consider signature cocktails like the Foxtrot, a boozy concoction of rye, Ximénez sherry, Luxardo and Angostura bitters. Grab your drink and enjoy the music (there's usually an impressive line-up). Depending on the act, you can find yourself sitting around a table or huddled up front by the stage. (268 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060; (415) 250-7988)

If You’re Looking for a Good Date Spot

Firewood

Firewood: The name of this fresh, seasonal restaurant could not be more appropriate. Each dish on the menu, from the Smoked Trout Toast to the American Kobe Brisket, is cooked over an expansive wood-powered grill. The chef, John Murcko, rotates the wood based on the season (i.e. in the winter you can expect more fragrant woods like cherry and apple). Murcko, who used to work for local restaurateur Bill White, also constructed almost everything you see in the sleek, wood-adorned dining room. The round tables, giant barn doors and elaborate ceiling fixture were all built at his cabin in Escalante, Utah. The memorable painting of the gold miner in the entryway? It was painted by his Dad. (306 Main St, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 252-9900)

If You Want to Eat Like an Australian Surfer

Harvest: Find this sunny breakfast and lunch spot close to the Town chairlift. The fresh food and airy vibes of Harvest will make you feel like you just walked into a Byron Bay café. Order a cup of the nourishing “Golden Mylk” (turmeric, ginger, coconut milk, cinnamon, and pepper) from the counter or pull up a stool and stay for a multicolored Buddha bowl topped with a generous scattering of seeds, a poached egg and miso ginger dressing. (820 Park Ave, Suite 101, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 604-0463)

If You Need to Fill the Fridge at the Ski Rental

Riverhorse Provisions: From the same team behind the high-end Riverhorse on Main, this two-story casual café and market covers all the bases. Stop by the downstairs café for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or head upstairs to pick up all of the weekend’s necessities (if you consider both shaved Iberico ham and maple-glazed cronuts to be “necessities”). Tired from the slopes? The market also offers “après ski packs” of prepared foods that are ready to take home and eat. Choose from BBQ ribs and fried chicken with your classic picnic sides or a cocktail party-ready spread of local cheeses, charcuterie, jam, mustard, crackers and pickled vegetables. (221 Main St, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 649-0799)

If You’re in Serious Need of a Hangover Fix

The Eating Establishment: Located across the street from the historic Egyptian Theater (the hub for the annual Sundance Film Festival), The Eating Establishment has been a mainstay in Park City since 1972. In 2017, actor and Utah native Ty Burrell purchased the longtime restaurant in partnership with his family (Burrell also owns two bars in Salt Lake City, Beer Bar and Bar X). Head here for revamped diner classics like Salisbury Steak with Red Wine Gravy and Mashed Potatoes, and quality cocktails. (317 Main St, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 649-8284)

If You'll Travel for Biscuits

Woodland Biscuit Company: This breakfast-and-lunch-only spot is located 20 minutes outside of town, on an unsuspecting rural road, and is only open Friday through Sunday, but it is well-worth seeking out. Stop into the clean, modern farmhouse-style café for flaky biscuits served every which way. Consider “The Woodland,” a home style dish of biscuits and gravy drizzled with honey, or “The Cubano,” a signature biscuit is topped with griddled ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard. (2734 E. State Road 35, Woodland, UT 84036; (435) 783-4202)

If You Don’t Mind Braving the Cold for a Hearty Meal (and a Lot of Glogg)

The Viking Yurt: Have the full mountain experience and take a snowcat-drawn sleigh up to Park City’s iconic Viking Yurt for dinner. Upon arrival, your chalice (literally) is filled with glogg, a warm, spiced fruit drink. The six-course Nordic feast is serious stick-to-your-bones food: A typical menu includes braised short ribs with Jarlsberg mashed potatoes and lingonberry jus and a dessert cheese plate with a mix of Scandinavian cheeses. The evening almost always ends with Viking helmets, a shotski of aquavit, and a Piano Man sing-along led by the Yurt’s own pianist. No matter what, you’ll head back down the mountain full and toasty (and probably toasted). Local tip: The Yurt is also open for lunch—stop in for a drink and a sandwich and grab a chair outside in the sun. (1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060; (435) 615-9878)