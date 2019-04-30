'Street Food' Season One: All of the Chefs Featured, and Where to Find Them

In case you missed it, Netflix dropped a new food-centric docuseries on April 26 called Street Food, from the makers of Chef’s Table. It’s a celebration of different street food dishes and traditions around the world—and season one takes us to Asia, stopping at nine cities along the way. Among dozens of other dishes, viewers will see Nilarang Bakasi (soured stew with reef eel) in Cebu City; drunken noodles in Singapore; and Nihari (buffalo stew) in Delhi that’s so popular, people line up for hours to get a taste.

“One of the things that was really important for us was that we wanted to make sure we were getting local input, and to learn from the people in each city—where should we be looking?” Brian McGinn, one of the show’s co-creators, told Food & Wine.

Many of the vendors featured have dedicated 40, 50, even 60 years of their life to perfecting one dish—so you know it’s good. Street Food visits at least two-three people in each city, not only highlighting their specialty foods, but also delving into their backstory and how they got into the business. We’ve combed through to list all the vendors profiled in season one, in case you’re tempted to make a road trip out of it and try them all (we certainly are). Check them out below:

Episode One: Bangkok, Thailand

Chamni’s Eye/Netflix

Jay Fai

Jay Fai’s reached international acclaim for her crab omelets, which earned her a Michelin star—drunken noodles and tom yum soup are also among her specialties. The Street Food crew particularly loved the noodles, calling them “pretty extraordinary.”

327 Maha Chai Rd, Khwaeng Samran Rat, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand

Khun Suthep

This is where you’ll find legendary, hand-pulled barbecue pork noodles. They’re so popular that Suthep couldn’t retire (his clients wouldn’t let him).

Chaloem Phrakiat Ratchakan Thi 9 Soi 30, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

Jek Pui

In Chinatown, Jek Pui has been serving curries from a sidewalk cart for over 70 years.

19 25 Mangkon Rd, Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Episode 2: Osaka, Japan

Toyo, a vendor in Osaka. Kosuke Arakawa/Netflix

Toyo

Toyo is renowned for his broiled tuna (made with a blowtorch) and his jubilant, magnetic personality. As Street Food co-creator David Gelb notes, “there’s this really fun energy, but then, we start to talk about his backstory and his childhood—and you realize, wow, he was cooking just to survive. It was a matter of life and death, and just basic survival.”

3 Chome-2-26 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward, Osaka, 534-0024, Japan

Mr. Kita

Umai-ya, run by Mr. Kita, is one of Osaka’s oldest takoyaki (fried octopus balls) stalls. Kita wants to keep it running through its 100-year anniversary.

4-21 Naniwacho, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0022, Japan

Goshi

Okonominyaki, which translates to “how you like” is the soul food of Osaka, according to Street Food. The savory pancake is made by Goshi and his father at Fue.

5-2-7 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Episode 3: Delhi, India

Abhishek Bali/Netflix

Dalchand Kashyap

Dalchand Kashyap dedicated his life to bringing his family back together through Chaat—a popular street food that blends chutney, yogurt, potatoes, and vegetables—by using his late father’s recipe.

Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Delhi, India 110091

Mohamed Rehan

When we interviewed McGinn and Gelb, one of the many foods they called out was nihari. The latter is a buffalo stew which has people lining up an hour before the stall opens in Delhi, jostling for positions and screaming their orders before Rehan runs out. Yeah, it’s that good.

180, Chhatta Lal Mian Delhi, India 110002

Karim’s

Karim’s is a five-generation operation with a famous seekh kebab recipe, which they can trace back to their ancestor Haji Mohammed—a cook in the royal court of the Mughal Empire, per Netflix.

16 Urdu Bazar Road, Delhi, India 011-23265057

Dharmender Makkan

Dharmender Makkan’s chole bhature (chana masala and bhatura, a type of fried bread) recipe comes from his grandfather, who came to Delhi in 1947 with nothing but said recipe and the clothes he was wearing.

830, Pan Mandi, Narain Market, Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India

Episode 4: Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Martin Westlake/Netflix

Mbah Satinem

Mbah Satinem’s jajan pasar is so popular that you need to get there before 9 a.m.—otherwise, you’ll be out of luck.

Jln. Bumijo No.50, Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Leonarda Tjahjono

While Mbah Satinem’s jajan pasar is more traditional, Leonarda Tjahjono (owner of Arya Snack and Food) puts an artistic twist on it, creating designs for all occasions.

Jl. Brigjen Katamso No.42, Prawirodirjan, Gondomanan, Kota Yogyakarta, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55121, Indonesia

Mbah Lindu

Mbah Lindu, who’s over 100 years old, is one of the oldest street food cooks in the world, having made her gudeg (jackfruit braised with palm sugar and coconut milk) for over 86 years.

Sosrowijayan street, Sosromenduran, Gedong Tengen, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta 55271, Indonesia

Yasir Ferry Ismatrada

Yasir Ferry Ismatrada’s Mei Lethak factory uses a wood-fired oven and stone grinder to make mei lethak noodles the traditional way.

Bendo, RT. 101, Trimurti Srandakan, Sawahan, Trimurti, Bantul, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55762, Indonesia

Episode 5: Chiayi, Taiwan

M.Synchrony/Netflix

Grace Chia Hui Lin

At her family stall, Grace Chia Hui Lin has helped propel her family’s fish head soup recipe to fame through modernizations and innovation. (The recipe stays the same.)

361 Zhongsheng Road, Chiayi 600, Taiwan

Uncle Goat

To make his goat stew, Uncle Goat, as he’s called, created an oven cave where he cooks it for three days and three nights.

No.48-16, Songzaijiao, Songshan Vil., Minxiong Township Taiwan

Li-Hua and Liu-Zhu

Magistrate Liu’s is one of the oldest stalls in Chiayi, where Liu-Zhu has been serving turkey rice and chicken rice for 50 years.

No. 197, Gongming Road, East District, Chiayi, Taiwan

Tsui-Eh

Tsui-Eh’s douhua (aka rice pudding, “the dessert of Taiwan”) is the best in Chiayi, according to Street Food—she’s been making it the same way for over sixty years.

Chiayi Night Market, Chiayi, Taiwan

Episode 6: Seoul, South Korea

Jisang Chung/Netflix

Cho Yonsoon

Cho Yonsoon opened a food stall serving traditional kalguksu (Korean knife cut noodles) to support her family when they came on hard times.

Gwangjang Market, Seoul, South Korea

Gunsook Jung

While her grandmother opened the stall 86 years ago, Gunsook Jung carries on the tradition today, preparing soy-marinated crab and side dishes.

Gwangjang Market, Seoul, South Korea

Gumsoon Park and Sangmi Chu

Gumsoon Park and Sangmi Chu—a mother-daughter team—sell perfectly crispy (and popular) mung bean pancakes.

Gwangjang Market, Seoul, South Korea

Jo Jungja

Jo Jungja's baffle (fried leftover rice, made in a waffle maker) was initially created on a whim when she was hungry—now, it’s her specialty.

Euljiro 6(yuk)-ga, Seoul, South Korea

Episode 7: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ehrin Macksey/Netflix

Truoc

McGinn told us Truoc’s snail dishes were among some of his favorite meals while he was traveling and filming Street Food. She learned the recipes from her father, and has used them to run a successful business and make a better life for her son.

Hẻm 171 Cô Bắc, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Anh Manh

Pho is family business for Anh Manh, whose parents started making the noodle soup after the war.

14/5Bis Kỳ Đồng, Phường 9, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh City, Vietnam

Episode 8: Singapore

Waxiang Lim/Netflix

Aisha Hashim

Aisha Hashim trained at pastry school in America, and came home to Singapore to help her family run their putu piring shop. The latter is a steamed rice cake filled with palm sugar and topped with pandan leaf—and while putu piring is traditionally very hard to make, Hashim figured out how to prepare it in two hours, as opposed to 10.

Block 728 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, #01-4200, Singapore

Master Tang

Master Tang's famous wonton noodles have been around since the World War II era.

233 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, #01-53, S 650233, Singapore

KEK Seafood

You’ve likely heard of Singapore’s iconic chili crab, and KEK Seafood is the place to get it. The father in charge recently let his two sons take over the business—but they had to prove themselves first.

Block 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1,#01-136, Singapore

Niven Long

Chicken rice is another Singapore staple, and Niven Long’s is some of the best—you can find it at Sin Kee Chicken Rice.

Multiple locations.

Episode 9: Cebu City, Philippines

Courtesy of Netflix

Florencio “Entoy” Escabas

Entoy uses bakasi (reef eel) to make a soured stew, nilarang bakasi, that’s supposed to be the best in town.

Buagsong Barangay Road, 6017 Lalawigan ng, Cordova, Cebu, Philippines

Leslie Enjambre

You can thank Enjambre’s grandmother for starting the lechon (roast pig) industry in Talisay, Cebu—and it’s been passed down ever since. It’s a staple at parties, and the most popular street food in the city.

Talisay, Cebu, Philippines

Ian Secong

Ian Secong took a traditional dish—tuslob-buwa, a bubbly gravy with sautéed onions, garlic and pig brains—and brought it into the mainstream at his restaurant Azul.

Taft Business Center, Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines

Rubilyn Diko Manayon

At her roadside carinderia, Mansion serves 18 different dishes, including lumpia (Chinese-style spring rolls).

Cordova, Cebu, Philippines