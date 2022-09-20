Grabbing a Drink at This Stunning Budapest Coffee House Is Like Stepping Back in Time to the Early 1900s

Matild Café & Cabaret, one of Europe's most resilient cultural institutions, has been revived to its former glory, complete with Hungarian cuisine from Wolfgang Puck.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on September 20, 2022
Matild Café & Cabaret
Photo: Courtesy of Matild Palace

Everything old is new again in Budapest, thanks to the Matild Café & Cabaret.

In 2022, the Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opened its doors, welcoming guests to pure European glamor. The hotel is housed in a Belle Epoque-era building constructed in 1902 under the watchful eye of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Maria Klotild of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. Then, it was meant to be the social epicenter of the city, and really, not much has changed, especially with the opening of Matild Café & Cabaret.

The café, the hotel explains on its website, is "a dramatical reimagination of a historical café originally opened in 1901." The space has played a significant role in the city's history, acting as a meeting point for public figures, journalists, writers, and artists, who mixed and mingled with the working class, everyone sipping on an espresso or digging into a simple meal.

Matild Café & Cabaret
Courtesy of Matild Palace

However, living through history, the café closed and reopened several times due to World War 1 and World War 2. However, it became the first café in Budapest to reopen its doors after World War 2, solidifying its place as a cultural institution.

Now, it's going even bigger under the gastronomic direction of Wolfgang Puck, who also oversees Spago by Wolfgang Puck at the hotel.

"The opening of the Matild Café & Cabaret is a joyful return to my Austrian roots, recalling the taste of my mother's classic pastries from my childhood. And from today, the residents of Budapest can also discover these special tastes through the traditional cakes of the historic café," Wolfgang Puck shares in a statement provided to Food & Wine.

But just because the café has been renovated doesn't mean it's lost its charm. Inside, guests will find a sprawling two-story, 300-seat restaurant that is entirely based on the building's original plans, thoughtfully paired with contemporary drawings and photographs.

Matild Café & Cabaret
Courtesy of Matild Palace

Along with a stellar cup of coffee, guests can enjoy delightful bites during the day, including artisan bonbons made at the café's chocolate atelier, alongside traditional cakes and pastries. For a heartier taste, guests can dig into the Hungarian beef stew with homemade spaetzle or the homemade sausages Krúdy style. And, those looking to pair their meal with a show can head to the café when the sun goes down to watch cabaret shows performed on the hydraulic stage located in the heart of the venue.

"Not only has a traditional Hungarian café been reborn, but the entertainment and gastronomic palette of the city has been further enriched," Selim Olmez, the general manager of Matild Palace, says. "I believe that the venue's unique atmosphere, the culinary art of Wolfgang Puck, and the special cabaret shows will shake up the social life of Budapest."

See more about the café and book a stay at the hotel so you can enjoy it for days on end here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The menu board at Marion
Our Favorite Wine Bars in Melbourne
Casa Dragones
The 'World's Tiniest Tequila Bar' Is a Dreamy Place to Drink
Curry
The Real Story of Curry
The March to Deliciousness
How a Menu Is Made
Houses in Amsterdam, Netherlands
How Amsterdam Is Becoming a New Culinary Powerhouse
Oaxaca, Mexico
Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay in Oaxaca
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are America's Next Great Food Cities
Downtown Houston, Texas at sunset
The Ultimate 'Top Chef' Houston Location Guide
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
La Pulperia
The Importance of Drag Brunch in New York City
Apricity
What's New and Exciting in London's Dining Scene
A chef puts a basil leaf on a small, bite-size pasta dish
The Fine Art of Leaving a Tasting Menu Early, According to a Chef
The Next Great Food Cities - Reader's Choice
This Is the Next Great Food City, According to Our Readers
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State