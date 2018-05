Chef Karla Enciso, owner of restaurants Manyee and Aroma Cilantro in Cancun, is behind many of the courses offered at the El Pueblito cooking school, with classes that spotlight the regional cuisines of Mexico. Themes range from Mexican street food to historical Mayan cuisine and the chiles of Mexico; courses are open to guests at any of the eco-friendly resort development’s four hotels. With separate classes for food-obsessed youngsters, children from 9-15 can learn to make tortillas, sopes, and more.