9 Last-Minute, Food-Focused Mother's Day Weekend Trips to Take With Mom

Each year Mother’s Day always falls on the second Sunday in May (this year, it’s on Sunday, May 14) and in our opinion, that sets it up nicely as the celebratory bookend of a weekend getaway. If your mom’s into food, she’ll love the destinations and ideas we’ve pulled together, which include our insider picks for each city’s very best restaurants, bakeries, and bars. Plus, we’ve culled some of the best last-minute deals for getting there and making the trip happen. Read on, then get booking!

Get a taste of Southern hospitality in Charleston  

It’s certainly one of the most charming options on our list, and depending on where you are in the country, it shouldn’t be too tough to get there. It’s not packed with tourists, nor is it in the middle of nowhere. And the food, of course, is on point. Try the Hope & Union Coffee Company for quaint, fruity-tasting, pour-over brews. Get the most bang for your buck at The Glass Onion (fried chicken, anyone?). Or splurge your heart out over at FIG. And lest you think you’re too late to book your stay, there are still tons of great deals to be had.

Travel to Chicago for a weekend of city living

Sure, it’s known as the “Windy City,” but Chicago also boasts gorgeous, cool springtime weather and a plethora of things to do. Enjoy a fun mixture of Spanish, Italian, and Southeast Asian ingredients over at trendy restaurant Girl & the Goat, or head to Oriole to try food from one of our Best New Chefs of 2017 Noah Sandoval. And there’s absolutely still time to grab a room if you jump on it.

Book a memorable stay in New York

You don’t just get to call yourself the Greatest City in the World without earning the title. It would be impossible to namecheck just a few restaurants, but there’s really no way you can go wrong with so many incredible options available to you. Foodie moms will rejoice. It’s a packed weekend for the restaurant scene though, so book ahead. And while you’re reserving tables, reserve rooms; the best last-minute deals can be found right now.

Plan a sophisticated getaway to London

Okay, overachievers, we see you. For those of you out there who’ve forgotten to book your stay until the last minute and are still hoping to surprise Mom with a transAtlantic trip, never fear. It can be done. There are still a lot of awesome deals to be had. And while you won’t really need to impress your mom too much after taking her on an intercontinental flight, you can still one-up yourself by trying the liquid nitrogen ice cream at Chin Chin Laboratorists, the exotic desserts over at Sketch: The Parlour, and, of course, at least one of the legendary meatballs at Da Polpo. Don’t miss out on current flight deals–they won’t be around for long.

Savor springtime in New England with a trip to Boston  

If your mom’s a seafood-lover, there’s really no excuse not to take a roadtrip to Boston. The list of fantastic restaurants is nearly endless, with B&G Oysters, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, Via Matta, Hungry Mother, Toro, and so many more options waiting for you. Hoping to impress with something a little fancier? Try Blue Ginger, Craigie on Main, or Oleana—all will leave your mom feeling truly celebrated and loved. With all the awesome deals on hotels being offered right now, you really have no excuse not to make the trek.

Take a wine-filled journey through Sonoma

Sonoma is stunning, lush, and peaceful, but it is also home to dozens of fantastic, underrated restaurants, including rustic-chic Barndiva, homey Singletree Café, and Yucatán native Mateo Granados’ Mateo’s Cocina Latina. Don’t forget the 600-plus-bottle wine list at Dry Creek Kitchen (and those are from Sonoma alone), and, of course, the dozens and dozens of excellent wineries to visit. Getting excited? Good news: There are still fantastic deals to get on both flights and hotels.

Devour barbecue in Austin

What better excuse to try some Franklin Barbecue than a Mother’s Day trip? Your mom can stand in line for three hours right? If not, there are always superbly creative tacos to be had at La Condesa and superfresh fish waiting at Uchi (though the latter may empty your wallet). Counter Café offers authentic Southern-style comfort food at a great value, and foodies line up for the sandwiches at Noble Pig. And with all the budget-friendly travel deals happening right now, you can rest assured you won’t be paying top dollar just to get there.

Let the good times roll in New Orleans

If your mom likes to have a good time, there’s really no better weekend getaway than New Orleans. Especially not in the springtime when the weather’s extra wonderful. Between your Sazerac-sipping (don’t forget the po-boys at Mahony’s Po Boy Shop, too), remember that no trip to NOLA is complete with a visit to Café du Monde, however touristy it may seem. Don’t let the last-minute planning get you down; there are still some particularly excellent deals to be had.

Viva Las Vegas!

There's nothing more fabulous than a Vegas-bound getaway, and we can’t think of anything greater than bringing Mom along for the ride. From Mario Batali’s B&B Ristorante to Tom Colicchio’s Craftsteak and Michelin-starred Parisian chef Guy Savoy’s Restaurant Guy Savoy, Vegas' food scene is trendy as ever. For a slightly less expensive experience, try Sen of Japan; for delicious pastries, head to François Payard's Payard Pâtisserie & Bistro. right now, there happen to be a ton of great travel and hotel deals going on that you'll want to take advantage of.

