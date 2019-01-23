Las Vegas Dining Titan Brings Talents to the Airport

In the unlikely event that you're still hungry upon arriving at the Las Vegas airport (assuming you visited even just a fraction of the city's super-hot new openings), there's a new dining option to check out. Chef Kim Canteenwalla, chef and restaurateur behind Vegas restaurants like Honey Salt and Andiron Steak and Sea, is launching his menu at the Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, beginning January 22.

In collaboration with his wife and business partner Elizabeth Blau—their group, Blau & Associates, is a major player in the city's restaurant scene—Canteenwalla will be serving some of their restaurants' greatest hits, including "Kim’s Weekend Frittata," the Grain Power Salad, Green Goodness Juice, and Kale and Anaheim Pepper Mac ’n Cheese. (You will also find a dish called Grandma’s Turkey Meatballs, which sounds like the ideal comfort food to distract from travel delays, luggage fatigue, and post-Vegas hangovers.) Dessert includes Brioche Caramel Bread Pudding and Mini Monkey Bread, if you're looking to blissfully pass out on your flight.

Bill Milne Photography

The lounge, which is open to American Express Platinum cardholders and Centurion Card Members, is located in Concourse D, opposite Gate D1. Canteenwalla's limited-time menu will shift seasonally, and lounge-goers will also find a selection of curated wines and cocktails.

Blau and Canteenwalla are two of the more prolific players in Vegas dining, with growing projects in Canada and Asia, as well. Most recently, Blau, who we referred to as the Queen of Vegas dining in what we assure you is not a hyperbole, unveiled eight restaurants and lounges at Parq Vancouver in the city's downtown.

Canteenwalla is also a managing partner in Buddy “The Cake Boss” Valastro’s Buddy V’s Ristorante on the strip. In 2018, the James Beard Award-nominated chef and Blau published Honey Salt: A Culinary Scrapbook.