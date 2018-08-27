Where to Eat at the 10 Most Popular Labor Day Weekend Destinations

Before you transition into Pumpkin Spice Mode, remember that there's still a whole lot of summer left to celebrate. Labor Day weekend, which kicks off on Saturday, September 1, offers the perfect opportunity to cram as much summer into three days as possible, and in our opinion, these three days should revolve around eating.

As published in Travel + Leisure, Yelp compiled data on the ten most popular Labor Day travel destinations, and the American cities that ranked just so happen to also make great spots for eating and drinking. (To make the list, Yelp identified the biggest spikes in search traffic during Labor Day weekend of last year.)

So, below, find the ten most popular destinations for Labor Day getaways—and where to eat and drink at each.

Half Moon Bay, California

While this town is popular for its ridiculously beautiful scenery and hiking trails, there are also top-notch dining opporutnities. We advise stopping at Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., a casual beer-focused restaurant that is one of the most picturesque lunch spots in the area. (And, it's super eco-friendly—they were the first brewery in California to make beer from recycled water.)

St. Augustine, Florida

If you're down for a goofy experience, eat at Bill Murray's first restaurant, Cadyshack Grille. Alternatively, stop by Odd Birds for wonderful arepas and craft cocktails.

Miami Beach, Florida

Where to begin? Well, maybe start by exploring Wynwood—one of our favorite neighborhoods for cheap eats in the area. For something a little more refined (and beach-adjacent), you can't go wrong at Jeremy Ford's excellent Stubborn Seed, one of our favorite Miami Beach openings in recent years.

Savannah, Georgia

Start off at the Rail Pub, which was voted the best dive bar in the country this year. Then consider stopping by the city's location of Husk, or perhaps The Olde Pink House (one of the most popular restaurants in the South) for crab cakes and fried green tomatoes.

Capitola, California

Yes, Capitola is popular for the beach (an essential Labor Day backdrop), but make sure to stop at Sante Adairius Rustic Ales, a world-class brewery.

Charleston, South Carolina

There's no question that Charleston food is the best it's ever been, so you may want to schedule more than just a weekend. For some guidance, check out F&W Restaurant Editor Jordana Rothman's guide to the best spots in the city, including Le Farfalle, Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ, and Lewis Barbecue.

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

If you prefer the calm of rivers to the chaos of oceans, this summery destination is your best bet. (Make sure to check out the super-cool sandstone rock formations.) As for eating, Kaminski's Chop House is a fun, old-school American steakhouse where the steak (and sides) are delicious and giant.

Corpus Christi, Texas

The original Whataburger!

Saratoga Springs, New York

You're going to need to stop by Hattie's for some of the best fried chicken in the Northeast. The chicken stand, which opened in 1938, is an institution.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

A popular spot on the island just north of Savannah is The Lodge, where you can find excellent burgers and craft beer (with around 36 brews rotating on tap.) Hilton Head Brewing Company—South Carolina's first brew pub to open since Prohibition—is a fun spot, too.