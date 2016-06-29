Cleansing Juices and Juicy Burgers: Kris Yenbamroong’s Guide to Los Angeles

The bold Northern flavors of Night + Market are Kris Yenbamroong’s way of showing Los Angeles what Thai food is all about. His guide to LA includes juice cleanses and cheeseburgers.

June 29, 2016

For authentic avocado toast, Goldie’s

“Sure, avocado toast is on just about every menu in town. That’s cause it’s super delicious. No shame in admitting that! But Chef Thomas, who is a Sydney native, is LA’s king of Australian cafe goodness.” 8422 W 3rd  St. goldiesla.com

For irresistible tacos, Mariscos Jalisco

“They have fried ‘tacos dorados’ with a filling of shrimp, potato and some sort of sauce that is a closely guarded secret. I order about two-dozen of these to go for staff meals. But most of the time, I end up pulling over somewhere to snack on a few because I can’t wait out the whole drive back to the restaurant.” 3040 E Olympic Blvd.

For quintessential burgers, Bill & Hiroko’s Burgers

“Bill has been making burgers for 50 years and the steel-top griddle that he uses at his tiny burger mecca in Van Nuys is supposedly older than he is. You can’t deny the juju of a cooking apparatus that has that kind of seasoning on it. White bread bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese and a nice char on the thin patty. I usually order 2 with a side of chile cheese fries.” 14742 Oxnard St.

For perfectly balanced cleanses, Pressed Juicery

“Juice can be such a bummer if the balance of flavors isn’t right. Pressed is the most on-point juice I’ve ever tasted in my life. And with delivery, I can now get my juice cleanse anytime, anywhere, without having to worry about parking. It’s nice to have a little bit of juice before gorging on queso and puffy  tacos all night.” Multiple locations, pressedjuicery.com

For sushi for special occasions, Shunji

“Anytime I have something to celebrate, I stop into Shunji for a lunch omakase. I came here the day before I got married and feasted for 2 hours. Try to get a seat in front of Shunji-san, the Japanese Richard Gere, and you’ll enjoy at least 5 varieties of the most sublime snapper you have ever had.” 12244 West Pico Blvd. shunji-ns.com

