Cleansing Juices and Juicy Burgers: Kris Yenbamroong’s Guide to Los Angeles

For authentic avocado toast, Goldie’s

© Chelsea Cooper

“Sure, avocado toast is on just about every menu in town. That’s cause it’s super delicious. No shame in admitting that! But Chef Thomas, who is a Sydney native, is LA’s king of Australian cafe goodness.” 8422 W 3rd St. goldiesla.com

For irresistible tacos, Mariscos Jalisco

“They have fried ‘tacos dorados’ with a filling of shrimp, potato and some sort of sauce that is a closely guarded secret. I order about two-dozen of these to go for staff meals. But most of the time, I end up pulling over somewhere to snack on a few because I can’t wait out the whole drive back to the restaurant.” 3040 E Olympic Blvd.

For quintessential burgers, Bill & Hiroko’s Burgers

© Chelsea Cooper

“Bill has been making burgers for 50 years and the steel-top griddle that he uses at his tiny burger mecca in Van Nuys is supposedly older than he is. You can’t deny the juju of a cooking apparatus that has that kind of seasoning on it. White bread bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese and a nice char on the thin patty. I usually order 2 with a side of chile cheese fries.” 14742 Oxnard St.

For perfectly balanced cleanses, Pressed Juicery

© Pressed Juicery

“Juice can be such a bummer if the balance of flavors isn’t right. Pressed is the most on-point juice I’ve ever tasted in my life. And with delivery, I can now get my juice cleanse anytime, anywhere, without having to worry about parking. It’s nice to have a little bit of juice before gorging on queso and puffy tacos all night.” Multiple locations, pressedjuicery.com

For sushi for special occasions, Shunji

“Anytime I have something to celebrate, I stop into Shunji for a lunch omakase. I came here the day before I got married and feasted for 2 hours. Try to get a seat in front of Shunji-san, the Japanese Richard Gere, and you’ll enjoy at least 5 varieties of the most sublime snapper you have ever had.” 12244 West Pico Blvd. shunji-ns.com