Hot Springs and Croissants: Devin Hashimoto’s Guide to the Kanto Region

Even though Tokyo is almost 4,000 miles away from Honolulu, Japan never seemed far for chef Devin Hashimoto as a kid.

Growing up in Hawaii, his mother cooked the food of her childhood in Japan, and it later encouraged him to pursue a career in cooking.

Now the chef at Mizumi in the Wynn in Las Vegas, Hashimoto recently went back to his mother’s homeland to further dive into the cuisine that inspires him today.

Here’s where he hit up.

Viento

“In Fujisawa, in the Kanagawa prefecture just south of Tokyo, you’ll find one of the best bakeries in the area. We had amazing croissants and pastries here.”

Courtesy of Devin Hashimoto

“At this small, family-run restaurant in Fujisawa, there are only ten seats. The husband-and-wife team is classically trained and know their stuff. We ordered the Matsuzaka Wagyu, which was pan-seared and served with daikon oroshi. It was one of the highlights of the trip, with the very old-school style cuisine and atmosphere.”

Courtesy of Devin Hashimoto

“Hakone is one of Japan’s leading hot spring resorts. Over a dozen springs provide hot water to the bath houses and ryokan in the area. We stayed at this renown hotel, known for its sprawling open-air bath.”

Courtesy of Devin Hashimoto

“In Tokyo, we hit up this robatayaki-style restaurant famed for its chicken dishes. The menu is very accessible–everything on the menu costs about $2.60 in American dollars. Get the delicious skewers, and all the dishes come with cabbage and spicy cucumber pickles.”

Courtesy of Devin Hashimoto

“Tokyo’s legendary fish market offers a wide variety of seafood, sushi stalls and small restaurants. We hit up Itadori, which is one of the best spots for sushi. I could eat here all the time.”