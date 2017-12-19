Inside chef Danny Bowien’s San Francisco launching pad, Mission Chinese Food

Mission Chinese Food has grown from pop-up to permanent resident inside the already-established Lung Shan restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission. But through the years, the decor has maintained its impromptu vibe: A paper dragon snaking along the ceiling has stuck around since the early days.
When MCF opened, Danny had never even traveled to China. He felt his way through the hallmark flavors and techniques of the cuisine, mastering its high-heat wok cooking along the way.
Danny is an intuitive chef who tends to value deliciousness ahead of authenticity. His Jewish-Szechuan Kung Pao pastrami may be the best example of the way he can seamlessly borrow from many culinary traditions at once to create a distinctive hybridized cuisine.
For the heat-averse, Danny’s signature Chongqing chicken wings must be a terrifying experience. He doubles down on the fire for this dish, tossing the wings in a Szechuan peppercorn and cayenne spice blend, and serving them under a pile of tianjin chiles.
Thrice-cooked bacon—poached, fried and wok-finished—is an MCF staple at both the San Francisco flagship and the New York offshoot. The crispy pork finds its counterpoint in chewy Chinese rice cakes.
