By the time of his death, Bowie had lived in New York for over 20 years. “I’ve lived in New York longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. It’s amazing. I am a New Yorker,” he said in an interview in 2003. As a New Yorker, Bowie was fond of early morning walks and weekly haunts. Here are a few of the places he would go.

Bowie’s Soho condo became a gathering place for mourning fans last year. Bowie and Iman moved into the building in 1999 and he admitted to being quite a homebody in his later years and spending lots of time around the apartment.