How to Eat Healthy at America's 10 Busiest Airports

With an “aeroponic garden” (Terminal 3) yielding a year-round supply of fresh greens to terminal restaurants, a contemplative yoga space and an open-to-the-public health club just across the street, this massive airport is fairly serious about your health, which can sometimes be lost on passengers rushing to make their connections. Those with time to kill and a willingness to explore will find that the food can be pretty good, too—access to any of the three main terminals is possible without passing through security. You'll have to be on your best behavior (no burger and fries!), but the new Publican Tavern, affiliated with the top-notch Publican in town, has some very good salads—try the roast turkey, served with a honey and Tabasco vinaigrette (Terminal 3). In Terminal 2, you can sit down for a seaweed salad and a few nice pieces of sashimi at the very good Wicker Park Seafood and Sushi Bar, while those looking to grab something and get on with it are served well by B Smooth, a juice bar with decent salads (Terminal 3). Really, though, it's hard to talk about O'Hare without recommending Tortas Frontera. Known best for its hearty Mexican-inspired sandwiches, Rick Bayless's multi-location airport institution also has a very good Taqueria Salad, dressed with a creamy avocado lime dressing—you can top it off with grilled chipotle shrimp. There's fresh guacamole, too, because obviously (Terminals 1, 3, 5).