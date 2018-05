Rock legends from Led Zeppelin to The Doors to the Rolling Stones have gotten a head-start on their hangovers at the Andaz West Hollywood's Riot House Bar. Located on LA's iconic Sunset Strip and named after the property's nickname from the ‘60's and ‘70's, the bar offers cocktails named after the rock stars who've drank there, like Mr. Plant, in honor of Robert Plant, and Aloe from the Other Side (a nod to Adele). westhollywood.andaz.hyatt.com