These Cruise Ships Have Our New Favorite Star Chefs at Sea

Forget the buffet: Some  of the world’s best  chefs are transforming cruise-ship dining.

© Eric Laignel

Food & Wine
April 17, 2017

Seabourn

Can’t get into The French Laundry? Book a dinner at The Grill by Thomas Keller for signature dishes prepared by chefs who trained in Keller’s innovative California research kitchen. seabourn.com.

Aqua Expeditions

David Thompson, the award-winning guru behind Thai standouts Nahm and Long Chim, oversees  the menu on the intimate 40-passenger Mekong ship. aquaexpeditions.com.

Crystal

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa shaped the way we think about Japanese food. He now has restaurants around the world, including Silk Road and The Sushi Bar onboard Crystal ships. crystalcruises.com.

