Let’s face it: you don’t exactly plan travel around the options in your hotel room’s minibar. By now you’ve come to expect slim—and overpriced—pickings. But it’s not all bad. In fact, the hotels that are doing it right are worth a closer look, because they’re not only sourcing your favorite go-to items (coconut water, seltzer…). They're also offering local specialties, from small-batch spirits to artisan chocolate. Even better? We’ve found 18 hotels that have kicked all stereotypes to the curb with unique and completely free minibars. Check out the list below and you might be tempted to reroute your travel plans. (Did we mention the free part?)