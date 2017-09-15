Where to Stay Around the World: 7 New Hotels We Want to Move Into

At F&W, travel is in our blood, and food often drives our choice of destination. But we’ve also been known to jump on a plane to stay at a dreamy hotel and live like a royal, even if only for a night or two.

Hôtel de Crillon: 10 Place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France, +33-1-44-71-15-00

The Paris property was commissioned by King Louis XV in 1758 and just underwent a four-year restoration. The new 60-seat lobby bar is an ideal spot for Champagne and caviar. (from $1,416)

137 Pillars: 38 Sukhumvit Soi 39 Klongton-Nua, Wattana Bangkok 10110, Thailand, +66-2-079-7137

137 Pillars features 34 suites, each named after a royal period in Thai history. Guests are assigned a butler and personal shopper, so you can focus on crafting your eating itinerary. (from $464)

The Curtain Hotel: 45 Curtain Rd., London EC2A 3PT, UK, +44-20-3146-4545

Located in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood The Curtain has eight bars and an outpost of chef Marcus Samuelsson’s famed Red Rooster. (from $314)

Red Rooster Shoreditch

Awasi Iguazú: +56-2-2233-9641

Featuring 14 private villas on stilts in the Argentine jungle, about 15 minutes from the Iguazú Falls, the Awasi Iguazú is a luxurious place to take in one of the seven wonders of the natural world. (from $850)

Hotel Californian: 36 State St., Santa Barbara, CA, 805-882-0100

Residing in a beautifully restored 1925 building, the Californian’s amenities include fully decked out cocktail carts and a luxurious Turkish spa. (from $550)

Park Hyatt St. Kitts: Banana Bay, South East Peninsula, Parish of St. George, St. Kitts, 869-468-1234

Located on secluded Banana Bay at the foot of gorgeous rolling hills, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts can be your base camp for fishing, snorkeling and more. The Stone Barn, one of its three restaurants, focuses on hearth-fired dishes. (from $450)

The Silo: Silo Square, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8801, South Africa, +27-21-670-0500

Occupying the upper portion of a converted grain silo on Cape Town’s waterfront, the beautifully repurprosed space is also home to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. (from $925)

Ah, well, looks like we’ll need to add some pages to our passports.