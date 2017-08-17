Where to Stay in Spain: 7 Hotels to Obsess Over Right Now

Finca Cortesin: Caretera Casares, Km 2, Casares, Málaga; +34 952 937 800

Set between Marbella and Sotogrande on the Costa del Sol, this whitewashed retreat is all about relaxing, whether it’s poolside, at the beach club or, our favorite, in one of the Moroccan-inspired chill-out lounges with a refreshing Zacapa mojito. Everything at the hotel is oversized—from the wooden doors salvaged from castles to the life-size paintings of Spanish nobles–giving the space an open and airy feel. Those chaises by the pool would make a great “office” for a week or two. (From $600)

Cap Rocat: Ctra. d'enderrocat, s/n, Cala Blava-Llucmajor, Islas Baleares; +34 971 74 78 78

The cliff-top setting of this fort turned boutique hotel on the southern edge of the Bay of Palma served the Spanish military well for years. Now it provides incredible water views for guests like you. The stunning sandstone property blends into the landscape, giving it a sense of privacy, especially in the nooks that have been cut into the cliffs. Stake one out for a quiet dinner or just to soak up the sun. (From $310)

Nobu Hotel: Carrer de Ses Feixes, 52, Eivissa, Illes Balears; +34 971 19 22 22

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa introduced Americans to creative Japanese cooking 30 years ago with restaurants that combined refinement and fun in equal measure, and he continues to innovate today. He and his partners are extending a similar casual elegance to hotels, with four new properties opening this year, including one in Ibiza. It’s a laid-back alternative to the island’s bumping club scene, with hammocks, in-room craft cocktails and a juice bar. The restaurant serves Nobu classics like yellowtail jalapeño and miso black cod paired with spectacular views of Talamanca Bay. (From $550)

Urso Hotel & Spa: Calle de Mejía Lequerica, 8, Madrid ; +34 914 44 44 58

This lovely neoclassical hotel is close to the city center and sits near the residential neighborhood of Chamberí, the popular Chueca district and the new Tribunal area. It’s retained plenty of its original glory, including stained-glass windows, a mahogany-clad elevator and marble staircases. Book a room with a terrace, which is the perfect spot for breakfast as you map out your day. Or eat in the glass-roofed conservatory with its stunning vertical garden. (From $225)

Soho House: Plaça del Duc de Medinaceli, 4, Barcelona; +34 932 20 46 00

Like many of the members-only club’s properties, this new location in the city’s Gothic Quarter also has gorgeous guest rooms that can be booked by the public. But unlike the other 18 Soho Houses around the world, this one has an indoor pool, which sits next to the indulgent Cowshed spa. We recommend the Barcelona Signature Treatment followed by tapas and a glass of Godello at House Kitchen. (From $290)

A Quinta da Auga: Paseo da Amaia, 23B, Santiago de Compostela; +34 981 53 46 36

Housed in an 18th-century paper mill, near the river and aqueduct that used to power it, this luxury hotel in northwest Spain has beautiful, antique-filled rooms. It’s an ideal home base for exploring Galicia’s wineries, visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites, or embarking on a quest for the freshest prawns and best empanadas in the region. (From $225)

Trasierra: Km 44,5, A-432, Cazalla de la Sierra, Sevilla; +34 954 88 43 24

Expat Charlotte Scott gradually turned a rundown 16th-century olive mill in the Sierra Morena mountains into one of the most elegant and low-key hotels in Europe. That vibe influences the food at Trasierra as well, from homemade breads with marmalade made from oranges grown in the backyard (with a label designed by artist Damien Hirst), to alfresco meals of gazpacho, Manchego risotto and roast lamb, prepared by Scott’s daughter Gioconda. (Price upon request)

In Mallorca, rent a bike and tour the island—NANO Bicycles in Palma de Mallorca is a good option. On Costa Brava, GR92 connects the stunning villages of Costa Brava—by car or by foot, it's one of the most amazing places for scenery in Spain. Do the Camino de Santiago—spend three days or three months walking the pilgrimage route of St. James; one of the best ways to enjoy the Camino is to go walking tour with Marly Camino. Discover your own favorite places to get lost! Made for Spain & Portugal has a great variety of tours all around Spain.