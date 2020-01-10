Nashville's Newest Boutique Hotel Vandyke Bed and Beverage Is a Design Lover's Dream

Time to plan your next girlfriend getaway.Opening next month, Vandyke Bed & Beverage shows guests that it's always the happiest of hours in its eight themed rooms and suites (rooms from $329; suites from $599). Nashville's newest boutique hotel is co-owned by Nashville-based business partners Doug Martin and Justin Prince, and features the interior design expertise of Music City local Brooke Prince. The property also offers a dry pantry for guests, bar with a limited dining menu, outdoor patio, rooftop, and private courtyard with a turf lawn, string lights, and a vintage Piaggio Ape transformed into a full-service bar. Need a break from the bottle? The hotel has yoga mats up for grabs, should you need a retreat from all that tequila or whiskey — whether it be the spirit itself or your dwellings. Keep clicking to tour the chic digs.