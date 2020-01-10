Hotels

Most Recent

You Can Stay at the World's Best Hotel for Less With This Travel Deal

You’ll also score resort credit and roundtrip airport transfers when you book this deal.
Best Bordeaux Hotels for Wine Lovers

25 Incredible Hotel Amenities, From Pie Turndown Service to Bookmarks That Turn Into Wildflowers

Here's What to Say to Score a Free Hotel Upgrade, According to Industry Insiders

Just in time for summer travel season.
The Just-Opened NoMad Pool Ushers in a New Era of Vegas Poolside Dining

There are a lot of good reasons to visit pool clubs in Las Vegas. But the opportunity to eat well has never been one of them. The crew from NoMad is trying to change that.
This New Times Square Hotel Is a Celebrity Hotspot

The Times Square Edition is making New York's "most hated neighborhood" cool again.
More Hotels

Google's Hotel Search Now Includes Vacation Rentals

Nashville's Newest Boutique Hotel Vandyke Bed and Beverage Is a Design Lover's Dream

Time to plan your next girlfriend getaway.Opening next month, Vandyke Bed & Beverage shows guests that it's always the happiest of hours in its eight themed rooms and suites (rooms from $329; suites from $599). Nashville's newest boutique hotel is co-owned by Nashville-based business partners Doug Martin and Justin Prince, and features the interior design expertise of Music City local Brooke Prince. The property also offers a dry pantry for guests, bar with a limited dining menu, outdoor patio, rooftop, and private courtyard with a turf lawn, string lights, and a vintage Piaggio Ape transformed into a full-service bar. Need a break from the bottle? The hotel has yoga mats up for grabs, should you need a retreat from all that tequila or whiskey — whether it be the spirit itself or your dwellings. Keep clicking to tour the chic digs.
Here Are Some of the Craziest Behind-the-scenes Experiences Members Can Get With Marriott’s New Travel Program

Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotel Is Finally Open in San Francisco

Canada's Coziest Getaway Includes Fireside Chess, Hard Cider with Monks, and the Best Grilled Cheese

This Millennial-focused Hotel Chain Has Some of the World’s Most Instagram-worthy Hotel Rooms — and You Can Actually Afford Them

There's a Sushi Speakeasy and a Sake Vending Machine Inside This Hotel Room

A restaurant inside a hotel room redefines in-room dining.

All Hotels

This Swedish Hotel Is Home to the World’s Largest Whisky Collection

If You Love Good Music and Dive Bars, You’ll Love This New Los Angeles Hotel

Hilton Partners With Foursquare to Give You Tips From Locals on Your Next Trip

The Secrets to Being a Great Hotel Guest—And Having the Best Possible Stay

New Ritz-Carlton Slated to Open in NoMad in 2021

Richard Branson's Virgin Hotel San Francisco Is Accepting Reservations

Marriott Will Stop Using Plastic Straws in all of its Hotels by 2019

Amazon Wants Alexa to Act as Your Hotel Room Butler, Starting With Marriott

Richard Branson Is Opening the First Virgin Hotel in Europe in a City That Has a 'Very Special Place' in His Heart

How to Get a Bigger Hotel Room for Free

How to Save Money on a Luxury Hotel With Your Costco Membership

This Miami Hotel Has a 'Grocery Guru' Who Teaches Guests How to Make Healthy Choices at the Supermarket

Why Anderson Cooper Orders Room Service Off the Kids’ Menu

The Best Hotel Chains in the U.S., for Every Type of Budget

How One Man Amassed a Collection of 15,000 Do Not Disturb Signs

The Hidden Fee That Could Make Your Next Vacation More Expensive

Your Next Hotel Room Might Offer Wine On Tap

18 Hotels with Awesome *Free* Minibars

There's a Secret Code Thieves Use to Break Into Hotel Safes

Robert De Niro's New Hotel Is the Beach Escape You've Been Waiting For

These Hotels Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck, According to TripAdvisor

The Best Hotel in the World Is Only $108 a Night

The Best Hotel Loyalty Programs to Join Right Now

This Hotel Created a Cocktail Menu Le Labo Fans Need to Know About

16 Hotels Where You Can Have a Thanksgiving Feast With None of the Hassle

