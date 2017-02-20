3 Gigantic New Spa-Centric Resorts

You’ve survived snowstorm after snowstorm since the start of 2017, and your skin (and mind, body, spirit) deserves a break. Luckily, there’s a new crew of luxurious wellness-focused lodgings—and you probably haven’t made a dent in your vacation days just yet. Here’s where you should start booking, according to how big a spa you'd like to relax in:

© Dylan Cross

15,000 square feet: Zemi Beach House in Anguilla

Treat yourself like locals do at this spa set in a 300-year-old thatched Thai house. Bathe in the traditional blend of mud, water, herbs, fruits and salts to hydrate your skin in one of the five spa suites, or rest in the island’s only hammam, a Moroccan-style steam room. And if sweaty steam sessions aren’t your thing, swing by the Rhum Room for one of the 100 small-batch, single-estate rums on hand.

Courtesy of Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort

32,000 square feet: Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort in Greece

There are four—yes, four—thermal pools at this massive retreat in Halkidiki by the Aegean waters. There are also three saunas—Finnish, herbal, and one nestled right in the marina—as well as mud treatments, cold plunge walking paths and three swimming pools with both sweet and salt water. For fueling up, there are four restaurants and four bars on premise as well as a Greek wine-focused bar, a cigar bar and a juice bar inside a thermal spa.

Courtesy of Canyon Ranch

107,000 square feet: Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort at Kaplankaya in Turkey

The behemouth of the bunch, this is the first international outpost of the Canyon Ranch family and offers spa (aquatic therapy, massage) and salon (manicures, hair styling) treatments. There are tons of active options, like yoga, Pilates and hiking trails, as well as hearth-roasted local fish and vegetables and mezze galore.