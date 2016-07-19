Follow Ambitious Food Outside

© Rey Lopez
Al fresco dining with a gourmet twist, all over the U.S.
The Yard’s Park, Washington D.C.
Washingtonians are heading to the park on the Anacostia River for seafood towers at Nick and David Wiseman’s new raw bar, Whaley’s. whaleysdc.com
PHS Pop Up Gardens, Philadelphia
At the revitalized Viaduct Rail Park, local-hero chefs Jason Cichonski and Sylva Senat are serving dishes like guacamole and kimchi salsa with plenty of beer. phsonline.org
The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
F&W Best New York Chef Suzanne Goin has taken over the food at the concert venue, serving cheeseburgers and wood-grilled fish. hollywoodbowl.com
Riis Park Beach Bazaar, Brooklyn
Whitney Aycock brings his terrific, no-substitutions wood-oven pies to the pavilion at Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways. riisparkbeachbazaar.com