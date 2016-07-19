Follow Ambitious Food Outside

The Yard’s Park, Washington D.C.

Washingtonians are heading to the park on the Anacostia River for seafood towers at Nick and David Wiseman’s new raw bar, Whaley’s. whaleysdc.com

PHS Pop Up Gardens, Philadelphia

At the revitalized Viaduct Rail Park, local-hero chefs Jason Cichonski and Sylva Senat are serving dishes like guacamole and kimchi salsa with plenty of beer. phsonline.org

The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

F&W Best New York Chef Suzanne Goin has taken over the food at the concert venue, serving cheeseburgers and wood-grilled fish. hollywoodbowl.com

Riis Park Beach Bazaar, Brooklyn

Whitney Aycock brings his terrific, no-substitutions wood-oven pies to the pavilion at Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways. riisparkbeachbazaar.com