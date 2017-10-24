Europe's First Underwater Restaurant Is Terrifying and Beautiful

The southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline will be home to Europe's first underwater restaurant, and we're getting serious apocolyptic vibes. Designed by the architecture and design firm Snøhetta, the forthcoming restaurant—called "Under"—will also double as a marine life research center.

"Half-sunken into the sea, the building’s monolithic form breaks the water surface to lie against the craggy shoreline," reads a release on Snøhetta's site. "More than an aquarium, the structure will become a part of its marine environment, coming to rest directly on the sea bed five meters below the water’s surface." Researchers behind the restaurant's construction are working to make sure that fish and shellfish will not be negatively impacted by the structure.

MIR and Snøhetta

Under will accommodate 80 to 100 guests, who'll enter the restaurant at the shoreline's edge and then walk down below the water. (The restaurant's champagne bar will "mark the transition between the shoreline and the ocean.")

"The dining room is submerged in darker blue and green colors inspired by the seabed, seaweed and rough sea," the site reads. "The warm oak of the restaurant interior contrasts with the rough concrete shell, creating an intimate atmosphere. Materials are chosen not only for their aesthetic qualities, but also for their sustainable characteristics and ability to create a good indoor climate."

MIR and Snøhetta

Under may be Europe's first underwater restaurant, but it's not the first in the world. In fact, dining under the sea has become increasingly trendy. At Per Aquum's Niyama resort in the Maldives, you can eat at a breath-taking underwater restaurant that offers panoramic views of over 90 species of coral reef and aquatic life.

While food details have not yet been revealed, we're guessing that a sustainable, seafood-heavy menu is a safe bet. The restaurant will likely open in early 2019.