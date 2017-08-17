The New Face of Ibiza 

But the massive clubs burrowed into the countryside occupy only the southern half of the island. In the center, and here in the north, the hippie vibe still prevails, making it fertile soil for a burgeoning farm-to-table movement. “From cheesemakers to sheep breeders, Ibicencans are rediscovering how wonderful their food traditions are,” says chef and author Anne Sijmonsbergen. For the last 12 years, she has been living in one of the island’s oldest farmhouses, Can Riero. There she grows avocados, figs, apricots, tomatoes, oranges and lemons. This past May, Sijmonsbergen opened a restaurant, named El Portalon, that is tucked within the old city walls in a building owned by an Austrian princess.

And then there’s La Granja, an austerely luxurious, 10-room farmhouse that’s a pet project of Claus Sendlinger, the CEO of Design Hotels, who lives with his family nearby. Last year, the property was restored by German design firm Dreimeta and renovated into a study of chic minimalism. Tables are of rough-hewn wood; the lights are aged brass. The walls: smooth concrete. But this austerity is balanced by the 25 verdant acres surrounding it. This is the domain of farmer Andy Szymanowicz, who, after 10 years spent cultivating the land in upstate New York, sold his farm and CSA, moved to the island and by chance met Sendlinger, who gave him the task of carving Eden in Ibiza.

It was once a working farm, but pines had overtaken the field, so Szymanowicz trucked in soil from a neighbor and started planting. As farms go, this one is damn sexy, all undulating fields folding into the land with limestone walls over which wildflowers tumble like a waterfall. “Here I get to think both about the aesthetics and the production,” Szymanowicz says happily. “It’s like heaven for me.” He strolls down a path flanked by bolting mustard and violet borage, past avocado trees and strawberries interspersed with amaranth. There’s one of Ibiza’s few kale patches—the island has not yet been infected by kale madness—as well as the famous Ibicencan tomatoes. Minutes after harvest, the vegetables make their way into La Granja’s kitchen, where chef José Catrimán guides produce on and off the wood-fired grill and over to communal tables at which crowds gather for weekly Friends of a Farmer suppers.

Though the menu feels more California than Spain, the timing is entirely Iberian: It’s midnight by the time dinner is served. From the kitchen come grilled endives studded with olives; charred fennel with tomatoes; and fragrant roast chicken with just-picked rosemary. Perhaps 10 years ago, the pleasures of the evening would have been augmented by the vices of the party scene, but as the group digs in tonight with a clatter of glasses and flatware, the meal, this farm, the stars, the moon are ecstasy enough. Price upon request; lagranjaibiza.com.

Below, some of the best things on the menu you can try for yourself: