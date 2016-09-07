Mario Batali's Guide to Rome

© Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive

I typically do Rome just for a weekend. That’s time enough for three or four meals, chosen wisely.

Mario Batali
September 07, 2016

Where to Eat

Roscioli

Lunch here is probably my favorite meal in  the whole town!

© Nicolee Drake

La Rosetta

 In the shadow of the Pantheon; the seafood is really original.

Al Ceppo

 For sexy, old-school food. If you walk past an incredible hearth into a dining room filled with beautiful Romans, you’re in the right place.

Antica Pesa

 For tradition and the old Cinecittà (film studio) world.

L’Asino d’Oro

 It’s peasant-hip food from Lazio and Umbria. Via del Boschetto 73.

[%video1]

Ristorante L’Arcangelo

 For modern Italian.

Forno Campo  de’ Fiori

 The breakfast pizza with potatoes is heaven.

La Pergola

 No one does fancy like La Pergola.  So tasty, so smart, and the view is spectacular.

Da Gino

 A classic osteria—think pasta amatriciana and rabbit—off Piazza del Parlamento.

Checchino dal 1887 

Go for the meat and offal dishes in the hip Testaccio neighborhood.

Day Trip

 Osteria di San Cesario

 A 40-minute drive east of Rome in the tiny town of San Cesareo. Anna Dente is probably the best Roman restaurant cook. She turns out stupendous old-style dishes that are the ultimate in  my mind. Do not miss!

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up