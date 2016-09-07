Mario Batali's Guide to Rome

Where to Eat

Lunch here is probably my favorite meal in the whole town!

In the shadow of the Pantheon; the seafood is really original.

For sexy, old-school food. If you walk past an incredible hearth into a dining room filled with beautiful Romans, you’re in the right place.

For tradition and the old Cinecittà (film studio) world.

It’s peasant-hip food from Lazio and Umbria. Via del Boschetto 73.

For modern Italian.

The breakfast pizza with potatoes is heaven.

No one does fancy like La Pergola. So tasty, so smart, and the view is spectacular.

A classic osteria—think pasta amatriciana and rabbit—off Piazza del Parlamento.

Go for the meat and offal dishes in the hip Testaccio neighborhood.

Day Trip

A 40-minute drive east of Rome in the tiny town of San Cesareo. Anna Dente is probably the best Roman restaurant cook. She turns out stupendous old-style dishes that are the ultimate in my mind. Do not miss!