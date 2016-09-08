Mario Batali's Guide to Florence

Anything Fabio Picchi does is genius; the priests’ hats (triangular sausages) are truly spectacular.

This no-reservations, cash-only spot is my go-to at lunch for home-style Tuscan food.

A classic trattoria with delightful food and a killer wine list. Sit outside in the back.

It’s hip, it’s designy. It’s…just try it. I love it!

© Sofie Delauw

Old-school, slightly ornate and always delicious.

The tripe and lampredotto (stomach) sandwich is me on a sammie.

© Sofie Delauw

© Sofie Delauw

