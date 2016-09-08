Mario Batali's Guide to Florence

This city is the real deal, from the fake and the legit Michelangelo’s David to the trashy yet beautiful stalls on the Ponte Vecchio to  the awe-inspiring Gates of Paradise.  

Mario Batali
September 08, 2016

Cibrèo

 Anything Fabio Picchi does is genius; the priests’ hats (triangular sausages) are truly spectacular.

Trattoria Mario

This no-reservations, cash-only spot is  my go-to at lunch for home-style Tuscan food.

Ristorante Il Latini

A classic trattoria with delightful food  and a killer wine list. Sit outside in the back.

Il Santo Bevitore

It’s hip, it’s designy. It’s…just try it.  I love it!

La Giostra

Old-school, slightly ornate and always delicious.

Mercato Sant’Ambrogio

The tripe and lampredotto (stomach) sandwich is me on a sammie.

