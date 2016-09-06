Mario Batali's Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

Along the central part of Campania, an hour south of Naples, lies one of the most beautiful stretches of coast I have ever seen. Here are the towns I love most.

Mario Batali
September 06, 2016

Massa Lubrense  

In the “difficult to find” department  is this town, where  in addition to the excellent Lo Scoglio there is Taverna  del Capitano and Quattro Passi

Vico Equense  

The very best of the best in the area is La Torre del Saracino. Make sure to say hello to my pal chef Gennaro Esposito. 

© Giuseppe Corsini / Courtesy of La Torre del Saracino

Montepertuso

 I love this town dearly as a relief from the chichi beach and Armani crowd. One of my all-time faves for meat and domesticated game is La Tagliata.

Positano 

My favorites are Il Capitano, high above the sea, and Chez Black, right on the water. The restaurant in the Le Sirenuse hotel is quite tasty. 

Amalfi 

I always hit La Caravella for a modern touch and the best wine list in town. I feel very good sitting on the terrace, drinking ice-cold Fiano and eating marinated anchovies, at Da Gemma.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up