Where to Eat in Valencia and Alicante, According to José Andrés

These provinces in the east of Spain, on the Mediterranean coast, are all about the rice. There are huge paddies outside the city of Valencia that grow two special varieties, Calasparra and Bomba, which are key to the amazing paellas and arroz dishes for which the region is rightly famed.

Where to Eat in Valencia and Alicante

Mercado Central: Plaça de la Ciutat de Bruges, València; +34 963 82 91 00

At this lively food market, you have to seek out the tapas at Central Bar from chef Ricard Camarena.

Quique Dacosta: Urbanización El Poblet, Calle Rascassa, 1, Dénia, Alicante; +34 965 78 41 79

This is the Michelin three-star flagship of the brilliant chef Quique Dacosta. He also has several other restaurants in the region and is launching his own paella chain.

Restaurante Boga: Carrer del Senill, 105, Playa de Gandía, Valencia; +34 960 26 03 33

Located right on the beach and known for fideuà, a dish that looks like paella but uses noodles instead of rice. Boga’s is so good, they won the regional competition last year.

Restaurante La Sirena: Avenida de Madrid, 14, Petrer; +34 965 37 17 18

Chef Mari Carmen Vélez’s cooking is very refined, super-elegant. Her seafood and rice dishes, particularly, speak the flavors of the ocean.

Restaurante Levante: Av Virgen del Fundamento, 27, Benissanó; +34 962 78 07 21

Chef Rafael Vidal’s paellas are incredible. He often comes and serves them at my restaurants in DC.

Horchatería Daniel: Mercado de Colón, Jorge Juan, 19, Valencia; +34 963 51 98 91

For traditional Spanish Horchata, made from chufas, or tigernuts, this is the place to go.