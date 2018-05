I was born here, in Spain’s northwest, and I love going back to visit family and friends. Set along the Cantabrian Sea, Asturias has amazing seafood. Every winter I make a pilgrimage to eat oricios (sea urchins)—they’re like kissing the sea! The region is also famous for its cheeses (Cabrales blue cheese is the best known), and the chilly climate is perfect for apple orchards and cider, or sidra.