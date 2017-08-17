Jordi Roca's Favorite Sweet Shops in Barcelona

The celebrated pastry chef names four destinations for anyone with a sweet tooth. 

Elyse Inamine
If you’re Jordi Roca, there’s always room for dessert. The pastry chef is known for cerebral indulgences like edible perfume at El Celler de Can Roca, the famed Girona restaurant he runs with his brothers. Things are more straightforward at his four Rocambolesc ice creameries, now open in Barcelona. Here’s where he sates his sweet tooth in the Catalan capital.

Çukor: C/Palau 5, +34 654 266 164

This whitewashed, three- year-old shop in the Gothic Quarter makes Roca’s guilty pleasure.  “The marshmallows have such a silky texture and tenderness,” he says.  “They always take me back to my childhood.”

DelaCremEnric Granados, 15, +34 930 041 093 

“The gelato is creamy, intense and technically perfect, especially the pistachio,” says Roca  of the breezy little spot in Eixample.

PapabubbleAmple, 28, +34 932 688 625

Roca loves everything  at the Gothic Quarter’s ultra-mod artisanal candy boutique, but his favorite hard candy is mojito-flavored.  “It’s a surprise in the mouth—funny  and colorful.” papabubble.com.

Pasteleria EscribàGran Via de les Corts Catalanes 546, +34 93 454 75 35 

Run by fourth-generation pastry chef  Christian Escribà, this Rambla sweets  shop does more than just cakes.  “He’s a genius,” says Roca. “His butter  croissant is spectacular.”

