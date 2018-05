Eat: Pizza con le Patate (Potato and Mozzarella)

“Garbiele Bonci has been christened the Michelangelo of Pizza. In his pizzeria Roman-style pizza al taglio (pan pizza-by-the-slice) has risen to levels of astonishing quality.“ – Orlando Bortolami

“No one in the world does what Gabriele Bonci does with pizza by the slice. He takes a very soft dough made with Burrato flour from Mulino di Marino a famed miller in Northern Italy and bakes it in pans mostly without toppings. So the bread base is perfect. Then he adds toppings according to season and his own taste using fantastic quality salumeria and well thought out vegetable combinations. I think this was the first place in Rome I saw a chef source ingredients from outside the region because they were better. You never want to leave even though you're eating on the sidewalk or leaning against a wall. An exceptional experience.” – Evan Kleiman

Via della Meloria, 43; +390639745416