Ultimate Italian Guide to Food, Wine, Travel and Style
F&W's Italy travel guide features all the best places to eat, explore and shop in Italy.
F&W's Italy travel guide features all the best places to eat, explore and shop in Italy.
What to Eat, Drink and Do in Franciacorta
An Afternoon at Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana
This Charming Italian Town Will Pay You to Move There
How to Score Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass and Get an All-Inclusive Trip to Italy
Italian Recipes
Stuffed Pasta
Ricotta-Filled Handkerchief Pasta with Pesto and Marinara
Fish
Roast Dorade with Figs, Olives and Almonds
Thin Noodles
Friulian Pasta with Zucchini and Zucchini Flowers
Flat Noodles
Buckwheat Pasta Triangles with Lardo and Greens
Sandwiches + Wraps
Bresaola-Arugula Tramezzini
Cookies
Almond-Meringue Cookies
Cake
Chocolate–Olive Oil Cake with Walnuts
Pastries
Strawberry Millefoglie
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese
Italian Wine Grape Harvest Is Down by 30 Percent
You Need to Visit This Underrated Tuscan Food City ASAP
Italian Airport Creates Pesto-Only Exception for Liquids in Carry-On Luggage
A Guide to Drinking & Eating in Italy's Piedmont Region
Barack Obama's Tuscan Bike Tour Will Inspire Your Next Italian Getaway
7 Bottles that Put Sicily on the Map of Trendy Wine Regions
How to Get a Castle in Italy for Free
7 Wines from Friuli, Italy's Avant-Garde Frontier
