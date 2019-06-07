The Best French Recipes from Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Chefs

Image zoom © Nicole Franzen

Food lovers from around the world flock to The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen each year to sip, savor, and indulge in demos and dishes from some pretty incredible chefs. And somehow—maybe it's the fresh mountain air, or just the sheer concentration of culinary talent—everything picks up a little bit of a French accent. Whether you're a festival veteran, a newbie. or just enjoying from afar, you're sure to enjoy 10 of our favorite Francophile recipes from Classic chefs past and present.

Image zoom

Ludo Lefebvre crafts an easy version of the classic French dish sole menunière. For a step-by-step guide to making this dish, see this video.

Image zoom The herbs and seasonings at play in this lamb recipe let the meat really shine.

"The one bad thing to do with lamb is a fast roast: It leaves the interior pretty much raw and the exterior charred," explains Hugh Acheson. Quickly searing the racks and then grilling them over low heat makes the lamb perfectly browned outside and pink within. The caramelized onion jam that Acheson serves with the juicy meat is also terrific with all other meats, and even salmon.

Image zoom

Thomas Keller's salmon cornets (tuiles shaped into tiny cones and topped with crème fraîche and fresh salmon) are a famous kickoff to his luxe and whimsical meals. The original recipe appears in The French Laundry Cookbook. Shaping the tuiles into cones is tricky and involves working very quickly with a cornet mold. Instead, leave the tuiles flat, like crackers. Top them with store-bought smoked salmon and crème fraîche.

Image zoom “I love a good frisée salad,” says Suzanne Goin. “And of course I love toasted, buttery bread, with big slabs of melted cheese and prosciutto and an egg on top.” Her sumptuous open-face sandwich, a staple at her A.O.C. wine bar since the place opened in Los Angeles in 2003, combines all her favorite things. © JOHNNY MILLER

Image zoom © CHRISTINA HOLMES

To get the most crust with the cheesiest flavor, Jacques Pépin uses a wide, shallow gratin dish, then creates a lattice on top with thin slices of American cheese. A soufflé ramekin would work too.

Image zoom

Don’t wait for August to make Andrew Zimmern's ratatouille, paired with roast chicken pieces, it’s a classic combination that works equally well with turkey quarters on the grill. Use the same marinade, but roast using indirect heat over wood coal for about 80 to 90 minutes for dark quarters, and 70 minutes for turkey breast.

Image zoom

Top Chef winner Kristen Kish adds ground pistachios and nutty brown butter to her adorable little cakes, based on a classic French petit four.

Image zoom © David Malosh

This luxe seafood soup from Daniel Boulud starts with a fantastically rich-flavored broth made with fish heads, bones, lots of aromatics and tomatoes. Saffron-laced potatoes, snapper and bass fillets, shrimp and mussels all go in at the end and the dish is served with the best rouille we've ever tasted.

Image zoom

Graham Elliot poaches tuna in herb-scented oil to make it wonderfully moist, then serves it on a focaccia roll with a runny soft-boiled egg. Omitting the egg makes the sandwich more portable. And instead of poaching your own tuna, you can save time by substituting good quality imported tuna jarred in olive oil.

Image zoom © Nicole Franzen

This custardy apricot clafoutis from F&W’s Justin Chapple is equally perfect for breakfast, brunch or dessert.

Here's to a fantastic 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen—make sure to tag us @foodandwine in your Instagram photos for a chance to be featured on our Instagram. We'll see you in Aspen!