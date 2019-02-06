Where to Drink Wine in Paris

Coinstot Vino (22-30 Galerie Montmartre, 75002, +33 1 44 82 08 54)

Located in the Passage des Panoramas, in Paris’ bustling 2e arrondissement, Coinstot Vino offers a terrace-style outdoor seating area situated within a covered passageway. Wines by the glass rotate regularly, and staff make recommendations based on guests’ tasting preferences (NB: there's no by-the-glass list). Natural wine lovers can choose from a vast array of predominantly French bottles, with random Spanish and Italian gems peppered in. Come hungry—the pizzas are to die for, and the large cheese planche could easily feed a group of four to six.

Willi’s Wine Bar (13 Rue des Petits Champs, 75001, +33 1 42 61 05 09)

One of Paris’ most iconic places to crack a bottle is located just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Louvre. Overflowing with classics from the big name regions—hello, Bordeaux and Burgundy!—guests at Willi's Wine Bar drink surrounded by a collection of classic posters designed by different artists every year. Weekday lunch counter specials start at €15,90 and are much heartier than your generic meat and cheese plate—expect fresh fish, robust meat entrées, and perfectly fired creme brulee.

La Buvette (67 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011, +33 9 83 56 94 11)

Opened in 2013, La Buvette is situated on the quaint rue Saint Maur, within Paris’ popping 11e arrondissement. Although she be but little, she is fierce. With only four tiny tables and sparse standing room, snagging a spot at La Buvette can be a challenge at times, but is most definitely worth the wait. On offer: rotating bites and by-the-glass options displayed on a marker-clad mirror as well as a global selection of natural wines by the bottle.

Au Sauvignon (80 Rue des Saints-Pères, 75007, +33 1 45 48 49 02)

Left Bankers can get their wine fix at Au Sauvignon in Saint-Germain. This neighborhood staple, first opened in 1954, focuses on casse-croute (snacks), particularly little sandwiches ranging from simple cheese to stuffed goose neck, all washed down with by-the-glass offerings from France’s classic appellations: Sancerre, Saint-Emilion, and various selections from Burgundy. Fifteen to 20 by-the-glass options are generally available at all times, most of which will run you less than €7 a pop.

Septime la Cave (3 Rue Basfroi, 75011, +33 1 43 67 14 87)

Created by Bertrand Grébaut and Théo Purriat, this tiny-yet-serious wine bar is located just around the corner from the duo’s world-renowned restaurant, offering the ideal ambiance for sipping nattie favorites—think Occhipinti, La Grange Tiphaine, and Pheasant's Tears—with consistently rotating by-the-glass selections. The bar’s eclectic selection of reasonably priced wines is served up alongside thoughtfully crafted snacks: expect cured meats, creamy cheeses, and crispy toasts, highlighted with impeccably chosen local produce and fresh garden herbs.

O Chateau (68 Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 75001, +33 1 44 73 97 80)

With over 50 wines available by the glass—and 1,000+ SKUs by the bottle!—O Chateau is ideal for drinkers looking to dabble in tastings while snacking on cheese platters and small plates. Guided wine tastings are available, starting at €30 per person, and for committed drinkers, full glasses start at €5. Multilingual founder Olivier Magny (author of Stuff Parisians Like) staffs his bar with folks from all over the world, making the bar a popular gathering point for international travelers of various native tongues. Guided day trips to various French wine regions are also on offer, as well as wine-soaked cruises on the Seine, private tasting dinners. You name it, O Chateau does it.

Monsieur Henri (8 Rue de Picardie, 75003, +33 1 57 40 67 76)

Across the street from Les Enfants Rouges market lies Monsieur Henri, an unassuming natural wine haven for haute-Marais dwellers. Co-founded by Dzine Breyet, formerly of Coinstot Vino, Monsieur Henri boasts a traditional Parisian wine bar ambiance: dim lighting, low ceilings, and wine stored in literal cages around the entire space, with single bottles stacked in front, perfect for picking up and learning a bit about the juice inside. Simply describe what you like, taste through a variety of pours, and snag a table in one of the bar’s back corners.

La Cave de Belleville (51 Rue de Belleville, 75019, +33 1 40 34 12 95)

Located on the bustling rue de Belleville, this natural-wine focused shop boasts an array of tables and chairs, as well as a handful of board games—so it's a perfect spot for popping a bottle and hanging out. By the glass and bottle options are available for purchase; guests also have the chance to shop the store’s selection and open whichever bottle the choose for a small corkage fee. Small plates and charcuterie boards are available, though it’s the Cave’s signature cheese board that is truly unmissable.

Fabien Voileau

Le Mary Celeste (1 Rue Commines, 75003, +33 1 42 77 98 37)

After successfully opening Candelaria and Glass, Quixotic Projects has done it again with Le Mary Celeste, located in Paris’ 3e arrondissement. Locally-sourced seafoods and meats accompany a global natural wine selection, as well as a curated cocktail list. The bar has garnered a slew of international awards, including nominations on Tales of the Cocktail’s 100 Bars to Watch, World’s Best Restaurant Bar, and World’s Best Bar two years in a row. Dinner reservations can be made online; and for the group’s latest project, head to Les Grands Verres, located in Paris’ posh 16e arrondissement.