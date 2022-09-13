Emirates Is Offering a Super Rare Champagne for First Class Passengers

Flying with Emirates is already a glamorous experience, but the airline is upping the ante with a new Champagne partnership that just may make you shell out for first class.

On Wednesday, the airline announced an exclusive agreement allowing it to offer Dom Pérignon onboard, with first-class passengers getting the option to order Dom Pérignon Plenitude 2 on select routes until the end of October.

"Plénitude 2 is the second life of Dom Pérignon, patiently brought to a new elevation and set on a path to eternity," the vintage Champagne house explains on its website. "After close to 15 years of slow transformation in the cellars, Dom Pérignon expands its energy and rises to an apex of essential, radiant vitality, in its state of Plénitude."

And if you need this translated to layman's terms, it simply means it's exceptionally good and absolutely worth savoring at 30,000 feet.

Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates adds to this detailed description, explaining in a statement provided to Food & Wine that this particular vintage comes with soft notes of lime followed by a toasty mineral flavor, finishing with hints of dried apricots and apples, along with candied raspberry and fig. There's even a hint of lemon verbena, rosemary, and white pepper, along with dark spices, and licorice root.

"Its vibrant yet generous palate, powerful and precise with great energy, leads to a persistent, spicy, and saline finish," a spokesperson for Emirates shared.

First Class passengers can see if Plenitude 2 will be served on their flight by checking the "What's on your flight" option on www.emirates.com or via the Emirates app.

This is just the latest offering in Emirates' larger vision to expand its wine program. Over the last 16 years, the airline has invested more than $1 billion into the program, purchasing wines and allowing them to mature before serving to guests. According to the airline, the Emirates Wine Cellar, located in France, currently houses 6.5 million bottles of wine, some of which will not be ready for tasting until 2035. See more about the beverages Emirates has onboard for your next flight here.