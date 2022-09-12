Emily Riddell's Philadelphia City Guide

Learn more about 2022 Food & Wine Best New Chef Emily Riddell.

My Perfect Weekend Morning

"I'm a big fan of riding my bike to visit the Southeast Asian market in FDR Park. It's a huge market with tons of food vendors and is held in the park every Saturday and Sunday. I get Vietnamese iced coffee, fried sesame balls, and green papaya salad. It's my favorite brunch and picnic spot in one."

Best Cocktail in Town

"I love a good cocktail. My favorite drink is a Penicillin (Scotch, lemon, honey, ginger), and one of my favorite cocktail bars in the city to drink it at is 1 Tippling Place."

Doing Good

"I have to shout out Bok here, the building that Machine Shop has called home for more than five years now. We are just one of nearly 200 tenants in Bok. Our building is home to an awesome community of small businesses—the majority of which are female owned. I feel so fortunate to be part of Bok and am always finding new ways to collaborate with my fellow tenants."

Rooftop Vibes

"I think the best rooftop view is from Irwin's, whether you're sitting at an outdoor table or just hanging at the bar. The best part about it is they have the tastiest pastas and one of the best wine lists in the city. Chef Michael Ferreri and his team are doing it right."

Philly Made

"I think most people think of the cheesesteak when they think of Philly, but I don't eat meat, so ... I'm gonna say the signature dish is water ice, and it's definitely John's, and it's definitely lemon."

Go-To Spots

"I try to grab a spot at the bar at Royal Izakaya or sneak in at Kalaya. They're top of my list in Philly right now."

Icing on the Cake

"My neighbor Second Daughter Baking Company is making some really beautiful and delicious cakes."

Where To Shop

"Riverwards Produce Market is the spot. Vincent Finazzo and his team do such a great job of sourcing and stocking the best local goods."

All-Around Favorites

"Laser Wolf because Andrew Henshaw and Kailey Jenkins always make you feel so welcome. I could eat hummus, pita, and salatim for any meal. Also Neighborhood Ramen because I'm always in the mood for noodles."

