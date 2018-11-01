Dubai Food Souvenirs and Where to Buy Them

Dubai is one of the world's most diverse cities—an international hub at the crossroads of the world—which means that almost anything you want can be found somewhere in town, including some of our favorite Dubai food souvenirs. Here's what you need to pick up while you're there.

November 01, 2018

Dubai Dates and Honey at Ripe Market 

various locations

Some of the best healthy food gifts to bring back for friends and family are local dates and honey—products that embody the region's warmth and rich, fragrant sweetness.

Coffee from the Raw Coffee Company

various locations

Roasted in the UAE from organic beans carefully sourced from all around the world, Raw Coffee Company serves some of the best coffee in the city—and the beans, both single origin and in blends, can be shipped around the world.

Pastries and baked goods from Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 04-394-5200

If you're confident in your carry-on baggage capabilities, consider bringing back a generous bakery box of some of the best Lebanese pastries and baked goods in Dubai. Or just… buy a box and eat them all by yourself on the plane.

Al Nassma

at the Dubai Mall and other locations

Surprise and delight any chocolate lover in your life by bringing back as much chocolate made with camel milk as you can carry—Al Nassma is the original maker and purveyor of the rich, creamy sweet and sells their products from a concession on the lower level of the Dubai Mall. Camel milk chocolate is currently available in five varieties: whole milk, 70 percent cocoa, with dates, with macadamia nuts, and spiced.

