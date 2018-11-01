Where to Eat in Dubai

at Bab al Shams Resort, Al Qudra Rd., 04-809-6100

A sprawling two-story outdoor rooftop venue, Al Sarab channels the spirit of the peninsula—and boasts stunning views over the Dubai desert. The traditional-with-a-contemporary-twist Middle Eastern menu features the classics—fattoush, labneh, warak enab—as well as other crowd-pleasing favorites such as dim sum, samosas, and pizza.

enter via the Armani Hotel Dubai, 04-888-3828

Ask for a table by the window at this lofty culinary destination—situated 122 stories in the air inside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. At.mosphere's seafood-centric internationally-inspired menu features a lengthy caviar selection, beef sourced from Australia and Japan, epic seafood towers, foie gras, salmon, and sea bass.

Dubai Mall

Stop by this newly-opened, cozy and contemporary travel-themed restaurant while you're doing a spot of shopping at the Dubai Mall—for the delicious Mediterranean cuisine as well as for the sake of your Instagram account.

at One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 04-440-1030

Yannick Alléno earned three Michelin stars at Le Meurice in Paris before opening Stay in Dubai—an innovative fine dining concept that offers a menu filled with surprise and delight ("improbable fish soup" or "milk-fed lamb cutlets maturated 12 days in a salt moss cave") as well as a communal seating option and a unique "Pastry Library."

at One&Only Royal Mirage, 04-399-9999

This something-for-everyone take on European hotel fine dining features a robust vegetarian offering as well as classic favorites—Wagyu tenderloin, rack of lamb, giant prawns, fricasee of lobster. The stunning dining room is laced with striking crystal chandeliers and the restaurant boasts an unparalleled view of the Palace Esplanade.

at Raffles, 04-357-7888

Come for the view—the 17th floor restaurant offers outdoor seating and a spectacular view of the Dubai city skyline and the Burj Khalifa—stay for the authentic Japanese cuisine and menu built around fresh fish and vegetables flown in directly from Japan several times weekly.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Road, 04-244-7278

Do it for the 'gram. This stunning restaurant is situated against the backdrop of Jumeirah Al Naseem's turtle lagoon—and its interiors are pure social-media-bait glamour. Self-touted as "Where African glamour meets the Arabian Sea," the menu features familiar-with-a-twist favorites—a global fusion. Pay special consideration to the banoffee bread and butter pudding and their signature "tropical flamingo" dessert.

at The Address Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd., 04-424-3000

This culinary import from Beirut is housed in an opulent, endless, palatial dining room and serves a Lebanese set menu—all-in about 30 dishes of best-in-class hot and cold mezze, grilled meats, and desserts—set against the view of the fountain of the Burj Khalifa.

Gate village 06, Dubai International Financial Center, 4-425-5660

London restaurant export Zuma feels right at home in Dubai—it's chic, sleek, and serves some of the best Japanese food in the city, spanning small plates to sushi to robata. The Dubai space, designed by Tokyo-based Noryioshi Muramatsu of Studio Glitt, is concepted to balance the six elements—fire, earth, water, air, wood, and iron. The result: an elemental harmonious calm.

at Fairmont the Palm, 04-457-3457

An elaborate origin story—starring a fictional Mohini Singh and a journey through her world travels—combined with fantastical decor and great food make for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at Little Miss India.